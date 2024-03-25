The management of rare diseases, from the national plan to real life; the role of prevention in chronic degenerative diseases. And again: scientific societies at the center of the health system, from patient journeys to single prescriptions, between international methodological standards and critical issues of the National Health Service. These are just some of the themes at the center of the ’40th anniversary of the Italian Federation of medical and scientific societies – towards the Fism General States’, an event scheduled for 27 and 28 March in Rome (Acquario Romano, piazza Manfredi Fanti 47). The meeting was opened by Fism president Loreto Gesualdo, moderated by journalist Annalisa Manduca. Among the participants are patient associations, representatives of Farmindustria, representatives of institutions, called to define a common strategy and develop a synergy to improve healthcare thanks to the use of digital technologies within the diagnostic therapeutic care pathways (PDTA) and in clinical-organizational protocols.

Speakers will include, among others, the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato, the president of the XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber Ugo Cappellacci, the president of the X Hygiene and Health Commission of the Senate Francesco Zaffini, the president of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellotta, the general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva Aps Annalisa Mandorino, the president of the National Federation of Medical Associations (Fnomceo) Filippo Anelli, the president of the Higher Institute of Health Rocco Bellantone and the president of the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso) Giovanni Migliore.