Hamas claims to be at war against the US. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Mardawi said the Palestinian resistance group was fighting against the United States (US) which provided full support to Israel in its genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

Mahmoud al-Mardawi made the remarks on Monday in an interview with Qatar-based Al-Araby TV. That was after Washington offered a compromise proposal during a new round of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Doha aimed at securing a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

“The American proposal is actually intended to divert public opinion. “In fact, we are at war with America, which provides military, financial and political support to the enemy,” he said.

“The Zionist enemy is actually following the wishes of the US government and we are not willing to negotiate directly with him.”

Mardawi also emphasized that the Palestinian resistance will use every opportunity to end the genocide against the Palestinian people. However, he added that his party would not stop defending the rights of the Palestinian people.

The enemy only wants the freedom of his captives in Gaza, but that will not be possible without a ceasefire.

The top Hamas official said that Israel’s rejection of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza means the regime persists in carrying out its crimes in the besieged Palestinian territory.

A senior Hamas official said the resistance group showed “flexibility” in formulating its latest proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, but Israel gave a “negative” response to the offer.

“The occupiers prevented the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes, and attempted to evict them by force,” he said.