More than 8 million Muslims perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia. Photo/Reuters

RIYADH – More than 8 million Muslims have performed the Umrah in the first half of the holy month of Ramadan. This was stated by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia.

A total of 8,235,680 people have performed the ritual since the season began. Medina and Mecca are visited by pilgrims from all over the world during what is considered the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.

Ramadan marks a one-month period when Muslims around the world refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. The ritual – which is a requirement for all able-bodied Muslims – encourages those observing it to focus on spirituality, prayer and charity.

Unlike the Hajj, Umrah can be performed by Muslims at any time of the year. Although not mandatory, Umrah has spiritual meaning for Muslims.

Ramadan sees hundreds of thousands of Muslims from inside and outside Saudi Arabia flocking to the Grand Mosque to perform Hajj and prayers.

Last week the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced restrictions on more than one Umrah pilgrimage during Ramadan as part of efforts to prevent overcrowding during the holy month.

The initiative aims to reduce congestion, ensure fair access to Umrah for all, and effectively manage crowds during busy periods.

To enforce this policy, the Nusuk platform – the electronic portal used for Umrah permits – will display an error message for users who try to request a second Umrah permit.

