Several government agencies, including the Ministry of Defense and the Social Insurance Bank (SBB), are taking measures to compensate for the possible loss of service provider Atos. The French IT company has been experiencing financial difficulties for a long time. French government intervention appears necessary to prevent bankruptcy.

This Tuesday, Atos will present its annual figures for 2023, which were previously postponed twice.

The unstable situation in the ICT group poses a threat to various government agencies in the Netherlands. For example, Atos manages the health data of more than 350,000 Dutch people receiving long-term care through an application to the CIZ (Centrum Indicatiestelling Zorg). Since 2010, SVB has handed over the implementation of major processes to Atos, including the payment of AOW and child benefits.

In response to questions from the NRC, both SVB and CIZ said they were currently “in close contact” with Atos. CIZ is taking “appropriate measures to continue providing services to our clients and healthcare providers,” the spokesperson said.

The Sociale Verzekeringsbank says it “always takes appropriate measures” “in the event of a supplier disappearing.” CIZ and SVB are reluctant to provide further details.

The Ministry of Defense is “closely monitoring the situation surrounding Atos”, the spokesman said. “Different scenarios are taken into account. Defense is preparing for possible outcomes by working – with other market participants – on alternatives.”

Switching to another service provider is not easy in the case of complex government systems, since knowledge of their operation is in the hands of the supplier. In practice, the transition often means creating a new system, which can take years.

Defense is working on such a megaproject together with Atos. Under the name “Innovative IT” almost the entire IT infrastructure of the Department of Defense will be replaced. This work will take years and cost more than 3.2 billion euros. The ministry is currently in talks with a relevant consortium of ICT companies to enter into agreements in the event of Atos’ disappearance, the spokesperson said.

Addiction has been around for a while

BIJ12, the implementing organization for twelve provinces, has also taken “several measures to ensure continuity of services and data from the provinces,” the spokesperson said in response to questions from the NRC. Atos has been managing the “app landscape” in the provinces since 2014. For example, Atos stores information about company facilities, groundwater and protected species. BIJ12 has “begun exploring a new sourcing strategy,” or searching for a new IT services provider, the spokesperson said.

The fact that Dutch government agencies often depend on external suppliers for their ICT facilities has been a known problem for some time. A parliamentary committee led by Ton Elias (VVD) concluded in 2014 that the government itself should gain greater control over ICT, two years later experts appointed by then minister Stef Bloch (Central Service, VVD) came to the same conclusion. At the time, they explicitly warned of the “risk of business interruption” when a supplier ceases providing services due to bankruptcy or acquisition. According to ICT experts, little has been done about these recommendations, and external recruitment of ICT specialists has only increased in recent years.

Atos is one of Europe’s largest ICT companies, with an annual turnover of €11 billion and more than 110,000 employees in 71 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent decades through acquisitions, often financed by debt.

Olympic Games

Atos has entered a downward spiral since 2021, and in February last year it emerged that one of the largest financiers, French bank Crédit Agricole, wanted to exit Atos because it considered its debt burden of more than €3.6 billion too high.

Last month, two attempts to sell the business units failed: to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky and to aircraft maker Airbus. The share price is now 75 percent lower than it was earlier this year and 97 percent lower than its peak in February 2020.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire announced last week a “national solution” for Atos in which “all French interests are guaranteed.” It is unclear what this means for the overseas parts of the group. Atos is of great strategic importance to the French government because it runs the supercomputer the French use to simulate nuclear tests and is responsible for digital security around the Olympic Games in Paris next summer.

An Atos spokesman said in response that the company “does not see any risk when it comes to continuing to provide services to customers.” The group has sufficient capital and its business activity in the Netherlands is thriving, the spokesman said. Atos makes no representations regarding specific customer contracts.

