photo by Luigi&Lango

MILAN – Gianna Nannini returns to leave her mark. The new project, which includes an album, a film, a book and a tour, takes its name from one of her most famous hits: “Sei nell’anima”. From March 22nd, on the Columbia Records/Sony Music Italy label, “Sei nell’anima” is available, the new soul novel by Gianna Nannini which arises from a profound search for the sounds dearest to her, those of African-American music, which began already with La Differenza, her latest album recorded in Nashville, with strong blues connotations and collects twelve unreleased tracks that the Italian rockeuse has chosen to share with her beloved audience.

“For me, songs are born from key words,” says Gianna. “I started from the word Anima, which is our way of saying Soul. Every country has its Soul and I looked for mine. This research became a mission, which guided me in the composition of the album’s twelve tracks.” The album bears the prestigious signatures of the producers Andy Wright (Massive Attack, Jeff Beck, Simply Red) and Troy Miller (Amy Winehouse, Gregory Porter, Diana Ross), up to the participation of the producer and guitarist Raül Refree (Rosalia, Guitarricadelafuente), and is available on all digital platforms and in physical format: three vinyl versions (black vinyl, white vinyl signed exclusively on Amazon.it, gray vinyl signed and numbered exclusively on the Sony Music store) and CD (also in a signed version in exclusive for LaFeltrinelli).

To accompany the release of the album, the new single ‘I want you’, written by Gianna Nannini with the collaboration of Alex “Raige” Vella and Mauro Paoluzzi. A tribute in music to the fans who have always supported her, I want you captures the essence of this unconditional feeling through the emotional video clip, which frame after frame shows the most significant moments of Gianna’s engaging live performances all over the world. The film ‘Sei nell’anima’ is available from 2 May only on Netflix: a fragment of her story, up to the age of thirty, from childhood to her first successes, passing through a turning point that completely cuts Gianna’s path, so its true birth should be considered the year 1983.

The film is freely based on the autobiographical book Cazzi mie, published by Mondadori and reprinted for the occasion with the title Sei nell’anima (Cazzi mie). The new edition, which includes a new preface that tells the story of the link between the pages of the book and their cinematic adaptation, will be published on the occasion of the release of the film. Gianna Nannini’s highly anticipated great live return is scheduled for next November 2024, with the Sei nell’anima tour – European Leg tour. Distributed by Friends & Partners and co-produced with 3Monkeys, the tour will bring the rock icon back to his audience through unmissable live events in the arenas of Geneva, Zurich, Munich, Hanover, Frankfurt, Berlin, Essen, Ludwigsburg, Ravensburg, Nuremberg, Kassel, Florence, Turin, Milan, Eboli and Rome.