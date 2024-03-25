Hamas praised the UN Security Council’s adoption of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip. This is the first event since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas. The US abstained.

Netanyahu: “The US is taking a step back from previous positions” – The US vote “is a clear step back from the consistent US positions since the beginning of the war.” This was announced today by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the US position at UN headquarters. “This conclusion,” he added, “impacts the war effort and the release of our hostages because it gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow it to achieve a ceasefire without releasing our hostages.”