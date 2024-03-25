Gaeta, March 25, 2024 – Councilor Gianna Conte also adds to her delegation the position of vice-mayor, previously held by Councilor Teodolinda Morini since the beginning of her mandate. Mayor Christian Leccese, by decree, organized a rotation of the position of vice-mayor, based on what had already been previously agreed, in order to guarantee the government’s action to continue the administrative mandate.

The Mayor of Lecce states: “I thank Councilor Morini with great gratitude for an activity carried out with such devotion and dedication and wish Councilor Conte a good job, confident of significant present and future cooperation.”

Councilman Morini states: “For me, the position of Deputy Mayor has been a great honor, which I have accepted with the utmost seriousness and enthusiasm and which I have always carried out with the full knowledge that I represent our beautiful city and my dear fellow citizens.

I thank the respected doctor. Mitrano and Mayor Dr. Leccese for the trust, professional and human respect that they have always shown to me, as well as to all advisors and assessors. I express my gratitude to everyone who works in various positions to improve the efficiency of the administrative machinery, such as managers and all the staff of the municipality. I have always had a wonderful relationship with each of them, based on mutual respect, respect and affection. I thank the Mayor’s Secretariat for always taking care of my commitments and communication.

I thank all the citizens of Gaeta who have given me confidence and renewed respect in all cases of public and political life. Lastly, but most of all, from the bottom of my heart, I thank my family, who have always supported me in my choices, welcoming even the most difficult and challenging aspects. I hope I haven’t forgotten anyone, and if I have, it’s certainly not because it had no or no value to me. In conclusion, I would like to once again wish Councilor Conte peaceful work.”

Councilor Conte states: “I thank the Mayor of Leccese for the confidence he has placed in me as Vice-Mayor, a position which I am ready to take up with a great sense of responsibility towards all citizens. I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to Councilor Morini, who preceded me in this position, and I will do my best to use all my experience and enthusiasm, acquired over seven years of important cooperation with the Mitrano and Leccese administration, to carry out this task. in addition to advisory delegations. With a sense of responsibility, I will continue to fulfill my role with the sole and priority goal of working for the common good, pursued by the broad political team led by the Mayor of Leccese and the entire administrative team.”

