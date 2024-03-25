Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia for more than three decades, recently gained greater media visibility, following the outstanding financial results achieved by his company.

The name of Nvidia, a company created by Huang in 1993, incorporates three significant components: ‘NV’, which symbolizes “next vision” (the vision of the future); ‘vid’, which refers to video, reflecting the company’s origins in the development of graphics cards for computers; and the word ‘invidia’, a Latin term that translates, as many might suspect, to “envy.”

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, one of the leading technology companies. Photo: AFP

In latest news, in March 2023 and March 2024, the value of Nvidia shares went from $264 million to $886 million, bringing its total valuation to above $2 trillion, making which became the third most valuable publicly traded company in the world. It surpasses Alphabet (Google), Amazon and Meta, and is only behind Microsoft and Apple.

The mega company Nvidia, owner of Jensen Huang. Photo: Techovedas

The impressive rise in the company’s value is due to growing enthusiasm around artificial intelligence and the fact that the company supplies more than 70% of the chips that enable such technology.

The roots of a genius

Born in 1963 in Taipei, Huang lived part of his childhood between Taiwan and Thailand, before his parents made the decision to send him and his brother to the United States. Upon arriving, without mastering the English language, they were sheltered by his uncles, who were also migrants. His relatives enrolled them in the Oneida Baptist Institute in Kentucky, an institution that, at the time, was more similar to a reformatory than a conventional school.

Regarding what was stated in a newsletter published by the school in 2016, both brothers lived, ate and worked at the institution, which offered high school classes, while they attended Oneida Elementary School.

Huang’s assigned job was to wash the establishment’s bathrooms. In an interview with National Public Radio (NPR) in 2012, the technology leader expressed the atmosphere with his peers: “The kids were really tough. They all had pocket knives and when there were fights, it wasn’t a pretty thing. The guys kids were hurt.”

Although he faced challenges, Huang has always maintained that his time there was valuable and enjoyable. In an act of generosity in 2016, he and his wife, Lori, contributed $2 million to the construction of a building that includes classrooms and residences for students at the educational institution.

Key to success

During a lecture he gave to students at that university in 2013, Huang highlighted how he fortuitously met the other two co-founders of Nvidia, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. The idea to found the company arose from the three co-founders during breakfast at a Denny’s fast food chain restaurant in San Jose, California.

“I’m basically saying that chance plays a crucial role in success,” he said, referring to the context of the idea’s emergence.

Huang has a long-standing connection to Denny’s, as it was at one of its Portland locations where he got his first job at age 15. He worked as a dishwasher, busser and waiter.

“An excellent job choice. I strongly advise everyone to start their first job in the restaurant industry. “He instills in them humility and the importance of hard work,” explained Huang, who often boasts about his skill in these tasks.