How do the Regions respond to citizens’ requests regarding events such as strokes, traumas, heart attacks and emergencies (first aid) which must be managed effectively and quickly? This question was answered by the third national survey on the state of implementation of the time-dependent networks of Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services), presented today in Rome. A survey conducted in 2023, analyzing the monitoring results compared to the year 2022.

The first data concerns the emergency cardiology network, which “suffers in those more internal and less served areas where the 90 minute timing for PTCA (coronary angioplasty) and the related impact in terms of mortality are more relevant: critical issues” emerge “for Calabria and Abruzzo”, explained the person responsible for the report Manuela Tamburo De Bella, head of the Uos Clinical Networks and Monitoring Ministerial Decree 70/2015 of Agenas. For the stroke network, “there are significant variations between the various Regions and within them, with critical issues especially in Sardinia and Abruzzo”. For the trauma network, “Campania, Emilia Romagna and Sardinia can do more”, specified Tamburo De Bella. For the emergency-urgency network, “Valle d’Aosta and Campania present a vulnerability”.

In the third national survey on the state of implementation of time-dependent networks, Agenas also identifies some in-depth studies to be done on the networks. Emergency cardiology network: “deepen and disseminate the use of clinical path indicators; implement the indicator (LDL) to optimize therapy upon discharge and the multidimensional evaluation of patients at high residual risk; implement the initiation of rehabilitation programs using routes defined within the structures of Ministerial Decree 77”, we read in the investigation.

For the stroke network, “identify process indicators and ‘outcomes’ of the transition phases to design improvement actions and implement strategies for taking care of subjects with stroke, focused on individual needs and characteristics (personalization of care), – underlines the document – a model that can find the right path in the territorial structure defined by Ministerial Decree 77 of 2022; translation of clinical evidence (‘evidence based medicine’) into innovative, flexible and sustainable organizational models to enhance the skills of the individual operator in a multi-professional team in a widespread network perspective”.

Future useful insights for the trauma network: identifying more specific indicators and overcoming problems related to data sources and coding. Verification and optimization of data flows (the inadequacy/incompleteness of the Emur flow; inclusion of Sepsis in time networks employees (in light of the scientific literature and mortality data); organizational and technological standards (with particular reference to staffing in relation to the new complexity) – concludes the report – staff recruitment (the topic of how to enhance professionals, increase attractiveness) and training (specialists, non-specialists)”.