Nine years of ISIS attacks in Russia

Islamic State attacks on Russian soil are nothing new: according to Agha’s reconstruction, the jihadist group began claiming responsibility for operations in Russia in 2015, some without casualties and others with multiple deaths, such as in the Urals in 2017 year, when the explosion of a residential building caused the death of 39 people. According to data compiled by EFE, both from its own information and from databases such as the US State Department’s, ISIS has claimed or is responsible for at least 14 terrorist attacks in Russia between 2015 and 2019. The one that took place at the Crocus City Hall Concert Hall in Moscow was the bloodiest in history since then, but ISIS’s actions in Russia range from killing police officers to massacres of believers in a church, an explosion in a supermarket, a shooting or a lone wolf cutting off pedestrians. .

2015 – December 19. In the first attack, claimed by ISIS, in Russia, a man shot and killed 11 tourists and killed one while they were visiting the Naryn-Kala citadel in Derbent, Republic of Dagestan.

2016 – August 17. Two men attacked a police officer with guns and axes at a checkpoint in Balashikha near Moscow and were killed by police officers. The policeman was seriously injured. –

October 23. In Nizhny Novgorod, two men shot and killed a police officer who was searching their car. The policeman returned fire, killing two of the attackers. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was two Islamic State soldiers.

December 17. Two suspected ISIS militants stabbed a policeman in Grozny, Chechnya, and used his gun and a stolen car to kill three policemen. Although ISIS has not claimed responsibility for the actions, the US State Department says they were recruited by a Daesh commander in Syria and videos have been released pledging allegiance to the group.

2017 – March 24. A group of suspected ISIS ties attacked a Russian Guard post in Grozny, killing six soldiers and six attackers. ISIS has not claimed responsibility, but the US attributes the attack to it.

April, 4. Two Russian police officers died in a shootout in the southern city of Astrakhan, in actions for which IS later claimed responsibility. – August 19. A 19-year-old man from the Siberian city of Surgut roams the streets with a knife and wounds seven people before being killed by police. The attack, claimed by ISIS, came a day after similar attacks in Finland and Germany left several people stabbed.

27th of December. As a result of the explosion at the Perekrestok supermarket in St. Petersburg, about twenty people were injured. The bomb, which had a yield equivalent to 200 grams of trilithon, did not cause serious damage to the building. ISIS claims responsibility for the attack.

2018 – February 8. Outside a church in the city of Kizlyar, an armed criminal shoots indiscriminately into a crowd of people celebrating Masletnis, a holiday similar to the Russian carnival. Five people were killed and five more were injured. On the same day, ISIS declared. – Maybe. ISIS claims three terrorist attacks: one in Neftekamsk, another in Nizhny Novgorod and a third in Dagestan. They claim they attacked police and a Sufi temple without causing any casualties. –

31th of December. An explosion in a residential building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk in the Urals killed 39 people. At the time of the tragedy, the building was believed to have collapsed due to a gas explosion, but days later ISIS claimed responsibility, saying it had killed 39 Russian “crusaders.” 2019 – April 8. The explosion in Kolomna near Moscow, for which ISIS claimed responsibility, left no victims. –

July 1. A man kills a policeman with a knife at a checkpoint in the Achkhoy-Martonovsky district of Chechnya and is shot dead by another policeman. ISIS claims responsibility for the attack.