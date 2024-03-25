Rome, March 25, 2024 – In light of recent burglaries, in which legally owned weapons were also stolen, the bloody events that took place in Rome and its province in the first months of 2024 increasingly highlight the ease , with which the circulation of weapons, the confiscation of weapons important to criminals, underlined the need, also hoped for by the Prefect of Rome Lamberto Giannini in the Provincial Committee for Public Order and Security, to strengthen checks on the conditions of storage and protection of weapons. . Pistols and rifles that are too often left unattended and fall prey to thieves who steal them and then dump them on the illegal market.

In this regard, although on the one hand more patrols were introduced to prevent theft from houses, the carabinieri of the Ostia Group intensified activities for the prevention and control of compliance with the rules regarding weapons in the territory of competence, which includes the areas of the northern coast of Rome as far as Civitavecchia , an area north of the capital along Via Cassia, territory of the Bracciano and Monterotondo companies.

The Carabinieri, in particular, focused on the methods of storing and carrying firearms and ammunition, on the storage of relevant administrative documentation, and on meeting the subjective requirements (moral, judicial, etc.) necessary for ownership. weapons.

The extensive checks involved 478 gun owners, resulting in 27 people declaring themselves at liberty, 11 people informing the prefect that their gun licenses had been revoked and 35 people being warned of the need to streamline medical certification of psychophysical fitness. Thus, overall, 15% of subjects tested were found to be non-compliant.

In total, the carabinieri collected 165 firearms, including confiscation and administrative seizure, 26 bladed weapons and almost 5,000 rounds of ammunition.

After inspections, some citizens complied, even purchasing suitable gun storage cabinets, others spontaneously decided to get rid of weapons and ammunition, giving them to friends who were entitled to own them or, as in the case of 81 pistols. and the rifles and almost 2,000 rounds of ammunition were delivered to local Carabinieri stations for subsequent disposal. Checks of the carabinieri of the Ostian group allowed the testing of almost 1,500 weapons.

Among the main violations identified is the storage of weapons in unauthorized places and methods. For example: a rifle was kept under the bed of the youngest son; there was a shotgun on the nightstand; guns were stored in shoe boxes or stored in cabinets without proper locking.

Other violations identified by the Carabinieri are the absence or non-updated medical certificate of psychophysical fitness, possession of more ammunition than permitted, expired weapons license, failure to report the transfer of the place of storage of weapons, transfer of weapons without the necessary authorization. The absence of weapons was regularly reported, as happened on the outskirts of Rome, where a rifle was probably lost about 30 years ago, the presence of weapons was never reported. An arsenal of nearly 40 weapons was seized from one man. North of Rome, 5 pistols and 6 rifles that a woman found after the death of her husband were administratively confiscated.

Territorial control services for the prevention of predatory crimes by the Carabinieri will continue to operate throughout the province of Rome, as well as checks on compliance with regulations regarding the possession of weapons.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

