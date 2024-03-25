Farewell to the German actor Fritz Wepper, who became a popular face thanks to the role of Inspector Harry Klein, trusted assistant of Inspector Stephan Derrick (Horst Tappert) of the Munich criminal police in the TV series of the same name “Inspector Derrick” . Wepper died today in a retirement home in Bavaria at the age of 82 following complications from cancer. The news of the death of the actor, who had converted to Buddhism some time ago, was announced by the German newspaper “Bild”, quoting his partner, the director Susanne Kellermann.

“Inspector Derrick” was broadcast for the first time on German television in October 1974, inaugurating a sensational success that lasted uninterruptedly for 24 consecutive years and 281 episodes. The success of the series was then exported all over the world, from France to Holland, from Turkey to China, so much so that Derrick has become, in the ironic words of the former German Chancellor Helmuth Kohl, “certainly the best export product since Volkswagen”. In Italy the first episode was broadcast by Rai in 1979.

Born in Munich on 17 August 1941, Fritz Wepper, son of the lawyer Friedrich Karl Wepper, enlisted in the German army during the Second World War and declared missing in Poland in 1945, began his career at the age of nine in radio station Bayerischer Rundfunk, where he starred in a children’s program, making his theater debut in 1952 in “Peter Pan”. His first film dates back to 959, “The Bridge” by Bernhard Wicki, which was followed by around twenty titles, including “The Last Train from Vienna” (1963) by Arthur Hiller.

Fritz Wepper achieved his first great success in his homeland in the television role of assistant Harry Klein in the service of Inspector Herbert Keller (played by Erik Ode) in the series “Der Kommissar” (1968-74). Harry Klein himself, this time with the rank of inspector, later became the trusted assistant (in fiction following transfer) of Chief Inspector Stephan Derrick in the series “Inspector Derrick”, a role he played from 1974 to 1998.

Equally curiously, his position as assistant in “Der Kommissar” was taken over by his younger brother (in life and also in fiction) Elmar Wepper, with whom he acted, as well as in the episode of the handover (2 March 1974) also in other films and television series.

In 1972 Wepper starred alongside Liza Minnelli in the role of Fritz Wendel in the film adaptation of the musical “Cabaret”, a film which won eight Oscars and was directed by Bob Fosse. In addition to his participation in the TV series “Inspector Derrick”, Wepper is known in Italy for having appeared, together with Jutta Speidel, in the cast of “A Cyclone in the Convent”, a German TV series broadcast on Raiuno starting in 2002 , in which he plays the role of mayor Wolfgang Wöller. Wepper continued this role until the series was canceled from German TV in 2021. From 2008 to 2010 Wepper starred together with his daughter Sophie Wepper in the television series “Murders in High Society”, in the role of Doctor Wendelin Winter.

Fritz Wepper has been married since 1979 to Angela von Morgen, who previously, from 1968 to 1973, had been married in her first marriage to Prince Ferfried of Hohenzollern. From 2009 to 2012 Wepper, during a period of separation from his wife, lived with the director and director of photography Susanne Kellermann, with whom he had a daughter in 2011. He later left his wife again to join Kellermann again in a conflicting relationship. (by Paolo Martini)