France has a military power that is respected in the world. Photo/Reuters

PARIS – France’s military strength is interesting to know, especially after this country dared to voice its support for the ceasefire in Gaza along with several other Middle Eastern countries.

Reporting from Reuters March 22 2024, France is working with Jordan and the United Arab Emirates to convince Russia and China to support a resolution at the UN regarding a ceasefire in Gaza after the two major powers blocked the text submitted by the US President.

Even the French Foreign Ministry said that it had started drafting a resolution with diplomats, and said they would submit a draft if the US resolution was not passed.

This is not the first time France has shown great concern for the people of Gaza. In 2023, when the war started, French President Emmanuel Macron asked Israel to stop killing babies and women in Gaza.

Quoting from the BBC, in an exclusive interview at the Élysée Palace, he said there was “no justification” for the bombing, and said that a ceasefire would benefit Israel.

While recognizing Israel’s right to protect itself, “we urge them to stop this bombing” of Gaza, he said.

Until now, France is known as one of the powers in Europe which is quite respected. Together with Russia, England and Italy, this country is at the top of the ranking of military powers made by the Global Fire Power website.

French Military Power

On the GFP website, France is in 11th place, just below Italy and above Brazil. The following is a breakdown of French military strength.

1. Military Personnel

France currently has a total of 376,000 military personnel, with a total of 200,000 active personnel. In records of military expenditure, this country is known to have spent USD 49.7 billion or around Rp. 785 trillion.

2. Army

For Army strength, the Eifel Country has a total of 222 tanks, 85,023 armored vehicles, 96 artillery pieces and 9 rocket launchers.

3. Air Force

Turning to the Air Force fleet, France has a total of 224 combat aircraft, 44 aerial reconnaissance drones and 69 attack helicopters. Making them one of the countries that has capable air power.

4. Navy

Meanwhile, for the naval fleet, Negeri Mode is equipped with 1 aircraft carrier, 10 destroyers, 11 frigates, 9 submarines and 15 patrol ships.

That is the military strength of France, which is one of the countries in Europe that is quite respected because of its military strength.

(ahm)