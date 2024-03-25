Fremantle acquires production company Asacha Media

Fremantle has completed the acquisition of Asacha Media, a group specializing in the production of entertainment content, documentaries, TV series and films. The agreement was signed with Oaktree Capital Management LP, the founding partner, managing partner and fund manager of Asacha Media.

Asacha Media owns eight production companies across Italy, France and the UK, which have achieved considerable success in producing scripted, unscripted and cinematic content. Among these, the Italian companies Picomedia and Stand By Me stand out, authors of highly successful series and programs such as the “phenomenon” “Mare Fuori” and important films such as “Nostalgia” by Mario Martone, “La Scuola Cattolica” by Stefano Mordini, “Nowhere Special” by Uberto Pasolini and “Venuto al Mondo” by Sergio Castellitto.

Other successes include “Una Pezza di Lundini”, “È Semper Mezzogiorno”, “Nuovi Eroi”, “16 Anni Pregnant” and “Una Giorno Particolare” signed by Stand By Me. Other companies in the Asacha Media group around the world include the French Kabo Family, Mintee and Srab Films, as well as the English Arrow Media, Red Planet Pictures and Wag.

This acquisition was strongly desired and led by Andrea Scrosati, Group COO and Continental Europe CEO of Fremantle, and underlines Fremantle’s strategy to invest in and develop production companies by involving creative talent from around the world. The Asacha Media group, based in Paris, France, will continue to be managed by Co-Founder and Group CEO Gaspard De Chavagnac, who will report directly to Andrea Scrosati, with the support of Marina Williams in the role of Chief Content Officer.

Stand By Me and Picomedia will continue to operate independently within the Asacha brand and will remain under the supervision of Gaspard De Chavagnac. The other Fremantle group companies in Italy will not be affected by the agreement and will continue their business as usual.