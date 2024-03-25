Rome, March 25, 2024 – Francesca Giubelli, the first virtual influencer masterfully created by artificial intelligence, enthusiastically announces the launch of her revolutionary blog giubelli.io. Each week, Francesca will dive into the digital world with AI-powered updates, talking with her readers about the hottest topics of the moment.

Milan Communications and Fashion graduate Francesca Giubelli stands out for her special focus on food and travel blogs. The blog giubelli.io presents a new chapter in its digital adventure, promising a virtual journey through the world’s flavors and the most exciting places. Thanks to artificial intelligence, Francesca will engage her readers in a unique and engaging experience.

Interactive dialogue and weekly updates: the new standard in Italian influencer marketing

What makes giubelli.io unique is the interactive dialogue between Francesca Giubelli and her readers, supported by artificial intelligence. Each week, Francesca will update the blog with new content, offering food for thought and engaging the public in discussions on current topics. This dynamic interaction represents a new standard in Italian influencer marketing, highlighting Francesca’s ability to adapt and evolve with her audience.

The future of influencer marketing is here!

Francesca Giubelli, powered by artificial intelligence, guides the future of Italian influencer marketing through the blog giubelli.io. Weekly updates and interactive dialogue make the event a unique digital experience, promising a new era of connections between influencers and audiences.

In the context of the launch of the blog giubelli.io, the authors of the project, Giuliani, Fossatelli and Belmonte, want to highlight the benefits of using artificial intelligence in everyday life, for example in the field of haircuts, where innovative methods and popular ones can be used to facilitate everyday activities, without frightening people, but instead this by helping them improve their routine.

