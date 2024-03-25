The French authorities decided to raise their terrorist alert level to the maximum taking into account the Moscow attack, and in particular its claim by the Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility for many actions in France.

In a message on his X account, the French Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, explained that the decision was made during a meeting of the Defense and National Security Council chaired by the president, Emmanuel Macron.

“Taking into account the claim of the attack by the Islamic State and the threats that weigh on our country – says the prime minister on the social network -, we have decided to increase the Vigipirate plan to its highest level: urgency of attack.”

In recent years, France has been the victim of various attacks whose responsibility has been claimed by this jihadist group, the best known being those of November 13, 2015 against various leisure venues in Paris and its outskirts, especially against the Bataclan concert hall.

Some events that recall in certain aspects the attack last Friday in a shopping center on the outskirts of Moscow, in which terrorists shot many of the participants of a rock concert.

According to the latest counts from Russian authorities, that attack caused the death of at least 137 people and dozens of injuries.

Security is an issue of particular sensitivity in France just four months before the start of the Paris Olympic Games, on which the terrorist threat looms.

