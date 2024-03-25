Mercedes-AMG has just introduced a remarkable model: the GT 43. At first glance, it has excellent performance: 422 hp, 500 Nm of torque and a 0-60 time of 4.6 seconds. However, it gets these numbers not from a regular V8 or even from a six-cylinder engine, but from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The reason for this is simple: it should not only make the GT cheaper to buy, but also increase the annual road tax and registration tax (BIV)… But how much cheaper?

Criterion with V8

To find out, we went to the Flemish Tax Office’s digital simulator with two sets of figures in our pocket: the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 and the GT 63 4MATIC+. We introduced the latter first, just to avoid pain. This GT 63 has a twin-turbo V8 with 585 hp. and a torque of 800 Nm, but problems may arise with all this. All they want to know is that the engine runs on petrol, is at least Euro 6 compliant, emits 319g/km of CO2 and displaces 3,982cc.

So we throw it all into the tool and here’s the result: annual road tax of €3,397.96 and one-off registration tax of €13,249.15. The result is a tax bill at registration of €16,647.11 on top of the €196,504 that such a standard GT 63 4MATIC+ should cost… Yes: you would look for an alternative at a lower price.

4 cylinders and 4000 euros less

This alternative is called the “Mercedes-AMG GT 43”, and its performance immediately looks a little more favorable. The fuel type and European standard naturally remain identical, but engine displacement is reduced to 1,991 cc and CO2 emissions are 235 g/km. However, the latter is still a high figure for a new car, and this is also reflected in the result.

For example, the one-off BIV still costs a shocking €9,025.86 as it is based on CO2 emissions, with the penalty getting higher the newer the car. On the other hand, annual road tax is reasonable at €566.46 as it is based on CC, but you still pay tax of €9,592.32 on top of the purchase price upon registration. We don’t know the purchase price yet.

Is that difference big enough to justify the loss of four cylinders, or will you just go with “Best or Not” by spending your imaginary fortune on a Mercedes-AMG GT? Let us know about it in the comments!