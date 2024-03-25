Fondi, March 25, 2024 – Last weekend in Fondi, the Carabinieri Compagnia di Terracina (together with the Carabinieri NAS, NIL Latin America, in coordination with the headquarters of the Latin American Police, the Guardia Fiscal of Fondi (LT) ) and the Local Police of Fondi (LT ) conducted an extremely effective territorial control service.

Upon completion of control activities:

– The Carabinieri of the Latin Anti-Tasting and Health Division disputed:

• the owner of a commercial business is subject to an administrative fine of EUR 1,500.00 and confiscation of 30 kg of various food products for “untraceable products”.

• The owner of a commercial establishment was subject to an administrative fine of 2,000 euros for “lack of self-monitoring procedures” and reported structural deficiencies to ASL and the municipality of Fondi.

– The Carabinieri Compagnia di Fondi reported to the prefectural authorities a citizen born in 2005, living in Fondi, for non-therapeutic use of narcotic substances. The above-mentioned man was stopped driving a moped, and during a personal search he was found to have 2 grams of a narcotic substance such as hashish.

His driver’s license was revoked. As a result of traffic monitoring, 83 subjects and 70 vehicles were checked, there were no high indicators. 2 fines for traffic violations totaling 166.00 euros and 18 subjects subjected to house arrest were verified.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

