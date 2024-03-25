What is this?

Meet the new Renault Scenic E-Tech Eelctric, an all-new model that, like the Espace, gets major changes. Not only has it lost the emphasis in its name and now has a purely electric powertrain, but the body has also been adapted to the times. Indeed: the vintage MPV shape had to give way to a handsome, modern crossover.

On a different path

Take a moment to mourn the demise of the minivan—if you really want one—but one thing is clear: The body styles families used to love just don’t cut it anymore. People with children now want SUVs. The new Scenic E-Tech also takes this form, and house designer Gilles Vidal has given it his signature style. So you see a little Rafale in him and secretly a lot of Peugeot elements – after all, that’s where the best man worked until recently.

Not only the form, but also the format has been adapted to modern times. It is the largest Scenic ever built, measuring 4.47 meters in height. The wheelbase has also increased to 2.78 meters. This is not only more than before, but also 10 centimeters more than the Megane E-Tech. Both electric vehicles are based on the same platform – which the brand now calls AmpR Medium, but we already knew as CMF-EV – but differences still exist.

Rule of two

Renault takes full advantage of this platform to offer a sufficient number of different engine options for its new Scenic E-Tech. There are just enough of them, because the supply is limited to two pieces. In fact, Renault applies the rule of two: two engines, two batteries and therefore two ranges.

The entry-level model combines a 60 kWh battery with a 170 hp electric motor. and torque of 280 Nm with a power reserve of 430 kilometers. Above that is the “Long Range” version, which uses an 87 kWh battery to drive a 220 hp electric motor. and a torque of 300 Nm. This variant has a range of 623 km at best. At a conventional charging station, both versions of the Scenic can be charged at up to 22 kW (optional, standard 11 kW). The situation is different with fast charging, where the first battery has a peak power of 130 kW, and the second – 150 kW. This means that charging from 15 to 80 percent takes 32 and 37 minutes, respectively.

Google and some wood

The interior has clear family ties to other recent Renault products, be it the Austral, Espace or, of course, the Mégane E-Tech. The dashboard is completely dominated by two screens of the OpenR infotainment system. The digital instrument panel measures 12.7 inches as standard, while the 12-inch vertical touchscreen is only available from the second equipment level.

As always, we thank Renault and Google for this infotainment system, which is extremely clear and easy to use. However, the Scenic also boasts a beautiful finish to the rest of the interior. Soft-touch materials set the tone throughout, although recycled soft-touch materials are preferred. Another detail: on the Esprit Alpine version, a blue stripe surrounds the front doors and dashboard, but on the Iconic version, the trim parts are actually made of wood!

Spacious, but not a “spacious MPV”

Thanks to its long wheelbase and modular platform, the new Scenic may have a crossover shape but still offers spacious interior space. This is especially true for the rear seat, although the floor is slightly raised due to the battery. The star of the show, however, is the center armrest – and we really mean that. It offers not only storage space and two cup holders, but also two USB-C ports and two built-in smartphone holders.

Finally we come to the luggage compartment, one of the most important areas of a family car. Here, however, the story is mixed. Although the Scenic’s boot is quite spacious (545 litres) and fairly square in shape, the luggage compartment suffers from a fairly high lift threshold. Plus there is no trunk in front, so the cables have to be routed under the trunk floor…

Dynamic and comfortable?

Since they share the same platform, you’d expect the Scenic to ride like a ‘big Megane’. To some extent this is true, but at the same time it is not. While the platform’s inherent dynamics are still present, this Scenic proves more comfortable than its smaller sibling. Our test model only occasionally exhibited vague response to road imperfections, but that’s likely due to the large 20-inch wheels. Moreover, even the Esprit Alpine’s seats are quite soft, although they are specific to the sportier version.

However, an electric car is only as good as its range. For example, the average consumption of our 220 hp version of the Esprit Alpine with a large battery was determined to be 17.2 kWh, which is good for a theoretical range of 611 kilometers… And yes: at a distance of about a hundred kilometers, our trip computer ended up with an average range that was identical to the homologation number! We can therefore be sure that reaching the 500/550 kilometer limit will be child’s play.

Right price

So far, this Scenic E-Tech is an attractive proposition, but we haven’t even talked about its price yet. And no, this is not bad news, because the entry-level model Scenic E-Tech (170 hp – 60 kWh) costs 39,950 euros. This may not seem like a lot of money, but if you order it in 2024, you can deduct another 5,000 euros thanks to the Flemish EV premium. Moreover, unlike Megan, it is equipped as standard, for example, with a heat pump.

“What about this Long Range version,” we hear you think? To do this you need to have at least 46,950 euros, but here Renault adds a 12-inch Google system, adaptive LED lighting, a motorized tailgate and much more. One thing is clear: not only did the Renault engineers work very hard, but the teams responsible for pricing did not sit idly by either!

Conclusion

No, the Renault Scenic E-Tech is no longer a minivan… but that doesn’t mean it can’t be a good family car. This electric vehicle offers useful range and spacious interior space despite its crossover shape. You also get its good looks and dynamic driving performance.