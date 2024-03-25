Ex-Ilva, double technical table to restart. Unions: “Serious situation”

Double technical table today in Rome for the restart of activities in the former IIva of Taranto. The government has convened the trade unions in the green room of Palazzo Chigi at 7pm and the related associations at 8pm. The situation in the factory, after the declaration of the state of insolvency of Acciaierie d’Italia and its subsidiaries and the start of extraordinary administration, net of the resumption of correct relations between the parties, remained unchanged. Since January, blast furnace 4 has been running at reduced speed and the other two have been in the preheating phase since August and January, therefore effectively inactive. It is not clear how and if they will be able to restart. Add to this that the cold and rolling plants are at a standstill. All things considered, this year the large steel factory in Taranto, considered strategic by the Government, risks closing production with less than one million tonnes, compared to the 3 foreseen in the previous industrial plan. Add to this the devastating situation of the former IIva related industries which boast credits with the old ownership for approximately 120 million euros.

Precisely to form a common front with respect to an emergency which, despite the recent decree, does not seem to cease, the companies in the related industries have decided to consolidate their ranks and form a common front for the certification of credits. Aigi, Confindustria, Confapi, Casartigiani, Cna, Confartigianato, Fai have signed a programmatic document for the resolution of the dispute relating to the Acciaierie d’Italia crisis and the related suspended credits. “We hope – we read in the document itself – that the certification of the credits of the related companies can take place quickly: both to meet the needs of the creditors and, consequently, to transfer them liquidity guarantees that can allow these companies to return to work in the plant and thus determine an effective restart after this long phase of evident slowdown. For this reason we trust in the excellent work underway by the Commissioners. We have before us evidence that has already been welcomed: Sace’s resolution of two factoring lines, one of which is intended for related industries, which will allow the insurance group to purchase the non-recourse credits that suppliers have from Acciaierie d’Italia. And it is certainly a method that allows us to look to the more immediate future – continues the document -, with more certainty. While understanding the technical-administrative difficulties of the case, it is necessary to define as soon as possible the methods, timing, method and reference audience with regard to the tools that the Sace group intends make available to facilitate the reimbursement of previous credits”.

An advance on the bridge loan of 320 million euros should arrive by the second half of April – a drop in the ocean of necessary resources – which will serve to deal with the liquidity crisis and the most immediate needs. Through a credible industrial plan it will be necessary to convince the European Union that it does not constitute state aid and that it can be repaid within the expected time frame. The commissioners of Acciaierie d’Italia and the former IIva will have to discuss the extension of the rental contract expiring in May 2024 and the industrial plan to then formulate the conditions of the public procedure. A skein, in short, whose key is not easy to find.

“From today’s meeting at the ministry – explains Rocco Palombella, general secretary of Uilm -, we expect to know how they intend to proceed in order to get the whole complex machine back in motion. There is no more time. Even if the climate of relations between the unions and the company has improved, the problems remain: the redundancy fund, the missed checks on the plants, safety, maintenance, the lack of raw materials, the related industries without reimbursement of the credits claimed. Today we want to know how we should proceed to stop a situation that is very dramatic. How will we do to unlock the necessary resources and restart plants that have been shut down or almost for months. But above all we want to know how much is left until the presentation of the industrial plan. Time is up, we have waited too long The risk is that the wait was in vain” concludes Palombella.