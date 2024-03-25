The European Commission has launched an investigation into tech giants Apple, Google and Meta. This became known from a press release from the European Commission on Monday. According to the commission, they violate the new rules. The investigation could lead to billions of dollars in fines for the three companies.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) came into force in the European Union at the beginning of March. This law should limit the power of the largest digital platforms. For example, this law requires large companies to allow competing apps on their platforms. European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager writes in a press statement that this investigation is focused, for example, on “controls in the App Store.”

Meta is the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, among others. According to the European Commission, three technology companies are not sufficiently complying with the rules that came into force three weeks ago.

Billion dollar fine

Earlier this month, Apple received a fine of 1.8 billion euros from the Commission. European consumers have paid higher prices for music streaming services in recent years, for example because Apple charges a 30 percent commission when purchasing competing apps on the App Store, according to Brussels.

