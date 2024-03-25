ECB, Lagarde’s secret move. European banks rejoice

In recent years, the ECB has made a strategic move that has gone unnoticed: a record subsidy for banks. Thus, Frankfurt’s monetary tightening caused the remuneration of the institutions’ reserves to skyrocket. The ECB – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – has created a large supply of reserves by increasing bank deposits from 500 billion in 2015 to 4.3 thousand billion in 2021. This happened simply by “creating” liquidity and purchasing securities from the banks who thus found themselves flooded with reserves which until a few years ago yielded zero interest. Now the monetary authority has decided to remunerate at 4% these trillions of euros that it created out of nothing in the past years.

The banks – continues Il Fatto – thus obtain a completely risk-free return, a quality that the securities purchased often did not share, which also offered lower average returns. We can therefore say – as stated by the two economists who have worked most on this matter in recent months, Paul De Grauwe and Yuemei Ji – that what is underway is an immense public subsidy to the banking sector. A gift of 140 billion in 2023 alone, ending in bonuses and dividends. Among the most rewarded – concludes Il Fatto – are France and Germany, bonuses obtained without any public debate.