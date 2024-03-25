The Easter Jeep Safari is an annual gathering of Jeep enthusiasts that takes place in Moab, Utah. It’s a nine-day event held annually around Easter, and is now in its 58th year in 2024. The event focuses on off-road driving on some of the world’s most challenging trails, such as the historic Rubicon Trail. Participants bring their customized Jeeps and tackle off-road routes, testing the capabilities of the prepared vehicles and their own driving skills.

At the 58th edition of the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, from March 23 to 31, 2024, the Jeep brand presented four ultra-prepared special off-road vehicles. These prototypes were created by Jeep Performance Parts to tackle challenging routes and tell the story of the brand, with a tribute to the first post-war civilian Jeeps. Compared to the recent past, Jeep has presented vehicles with more traditional petrol engines, such as V6 and V8, rather than fully electric prototypes. Only one of the concepts is equipped with a 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain.

4 special off-road vehicles at the Easter Jeep Safari

The team at Jeep and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) created four unique special off-road vehicles for the current edition of the Easter Jeep Safari. The “Low Down Concept” is a tribute to the Wrangler Lower 40, a concept already presented on the occasion of the 43rd edition of the Jeep Safari and is based on the Wrangler Rubicon 392, equipped with a powerful 477 HP 6.4 V8 engine.

Easter Jeep Safari Concepts 2024

The “Willys Dispatcher” pays homage to the Wrangler 4xe, combining the rugged appearance of post-war off-road vehicles with 380 HP plug-in hybrid technology. The “Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept” is based on the Gladiator pick-up, powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept

Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept posteriore 3/4

Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept abitacolo

Jeep Low Down Concept

Low Down Concept posteriore 3/4

Low Down Concept abitacolo

Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept

Willys Dispatcher Concept posteriore 3/4

Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept abitacolo

Jeep Vacationeer Concept anteriore 3/4

Carbon roof tent

Jeep Vacationeer Concept abitacoloEaster Jeep Safari Concepts 2024

Finally, the “Jeep Vacationeer” radically transforms the appearance of the “Wagoneer” and “Grand Wagoneer” XL SUVs, using a six-cylinder Hurricane engine with over 510 hp.

Jeep Low Down Concept

Fifteen years ago, at the 43rd Easter Jeep Safari, the Jeep design team introduced the Jeep Wrangler Lower 40, with 40-inch tires and a powerful 5.7-liter V-8 engine. This concept has remained an instant classic, still loved by fans over ten years later.

Jeep Low Down Concept anteriore 3/4

The new Low Down concept is an homage to the Lower 40, with 42-inch tires and a 6.4-liter 392 V-8 engine with 475 horsepower. The suspensions remain the standard ones, but the Dana 44 axles have been replaced with Dana 60 axles to improve performance, those of the Wrangler Rubicon 392 from which it is derived.

Jeep Low Down Concept 42 inch tires

The bodywork is more aerodynamic, with carbon details and Poison Apple Red paint, while the interior features black leather seats and fabric inserts.

Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept

The Jeep Willys Dispatcher concept is a mix of the past and future of the Jeep brand, based on the Wrangler 4xe and inspired by the post-war civilian Jeep. Externally, it features 36-inch tires, custom front bumper with classic winch, and custom green paint.

Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept

The interior features aged leather and houndstooth fabric upholstery, with a bikini top for protection from the elements. From a technical point of view, the concept is equipped with a 4xe plug-in hybrid system with 375 HP and 640 Nm, eight-speed automatic transmission and Dana 50 Advantech axles.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept

The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top concept is the result of the commitment of Mopar’s JPP design and engineering teams to further advance the performance of the most rugged off-road capable medium truck. The Ginger Snap metallic exterior with retro two-tone graphics commands attention, while massive 40×13.5R18 BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tires mounted on Satin Black KMC Grenade Crawl beadlock wheels provide a purposeful look.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept anteriore 3/4

JPP Concept flat fenders provide ample clearance for off-road riding, while Dana 60 front and rear axles with 5.38:1 ratio and AccuAir adjustable air suspension make any challenging excursion easy. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, paired with an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission, provides reliable power and torque.

Dana 60 suspension axles

Equipment includes a modified front bumper from American Expedition Vehicles with Warn winch, Rock Rail power steps from Rock Slide Engineering, and a DECKED truck bed storage system. The interior features custom Alea leather seats, a JPP sun bonnet, JPP pedal kit, all-weather floor mats and door sill protectors.

Jeep Vacationeer Concept

The latest concept presented in Utah is a Grand Wagoneer transformed into an off-road camper, with a body in Spearmint color and 1960s wood effect details, spacious interior, 35″ BFGoodrich tires on 18″ white wheels, wheel arches widened and underbody protections.

Jeep Vacationeer Concept

On the roof there is a foldable two-man carbon fiber tent with air conditioning, alongside three sets of LED lights. Under the hood, the Jeep Vacationeer Concept is powered by a powerful 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo V6 engine, with 510 HP and 678 Nm of torque.

Easter Jeep Safari raduno off road

The Easter Jeep Safari is an annual rally held in Moab, Utah, and is considered one of the most important events in the off-road world. This year the event celebrates 58 editions. Organized by Jeep, the gathering attracts off-road enthusiasts from around the world for a week of adventures in the region’s deserts and rocky trails.

Easter Jeep Safari 58 Logo

During the event, participants have the opportunity to test their driving skills on challenging terrain, explore new routes and discover the latest in off-road vehicles. Additionally, the Easter Jeep Safari is accompanied by the presentation of unique Jeep concepts and modified prototypes, made by Jeep Performance Parts (JPP).

Warm winch

JPP, created in 2012 by Mopar for the Jeep brand, offers high-quality aftermarket accessories for off-road enthusiasts. The portfolio includes axles, lift kits, bumpers, winches, underbody plates and more, developed in close collaboration with Jeep. A dedicated team manages development, testing and validation to ensure seamless integration and impeccable quality.

Foto concept all’Easter Jeep Safari 2024

Read also:

→ All the news, car tests on JEEP

→ Tested JEEP car videos

→ JEEP price list

If you are an off-road enthusiast, don’t miss the ELABORARE4x4 magazine on newsstands. You can order it comfortably from home, it will arrive in a few days.

#DOC OFFROAD!!! PROCESS 4×4 book it #NOW we’ll bring it straight to your home! elaborare.com/4×4

ALWAYS WITH YOU elabora.com/4×4-sempre DIGITAL APP elabora.com/4×4-digitale-app SUBSCRIBE elaborate.com/4×4-subscription

DEVELOPMENT 4×4 shops

→ What do you think? Drop by the FORUM discussions!