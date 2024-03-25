You could do something better for the 120 euro fine you get for parking your car incorrectly. Think four laps of the Nürburgring Nordschleife during the Touristenfahrten, 30 leopard print steering wheel covers or 22 kilograms of sweets and much more. It now appears that in four Dutch cities a large proportion of parking fines issued in 2023 will be unjustified.

The television program Kassa conducted research on this issue and contacted the municipalities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague. Municipalities provided information on the number of objections raised and what percentage of them were justified. These people were acquitted and received their money back or did not have to pay a fine later.

So many euros of parking fines turned out to be unjustified in 2023

In 2023, the municipality of Amsterdam received at least 95,000 objections. 64 percent of them were right. The highest percentage was in Rotterdam. 100 thousand objections were received, of which 75 percent were justified. In The Hague, 43 percent of the 50,000 objections were accepted. These three cities alone will face a total of €18.8 million in unjustified parking fines in 2023.

The problem with many unjustified parking fines is related to vehicle scanning. As the name suggests, these are cars with cameras that read license plates and check whether the owner has paid for a parking space. Originally, cars could only signal the valet when a scanning machine detected an intruder. Now scanning machines can issue fines themselves. And this is where things go wrong.

RV parking valet mistakes

Scanning machines seem to make a lot of mistakes. Motorists receive a purple envelope for unpaid parking while they are loading and unloading somewhere. There have also been cases where people with parking permits were still fined. Sometimes parking meters do not work, which makes the fine unreasonable.

These findings make us wonder how many people never bothered to challenge the fine. The solution to the problem seems so simple. We have asked the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Resources to respond to this special event. As soon as we receive a response, we will update this message.