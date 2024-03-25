The Santiago Metro is one of the most modern in Latin America and many hope that the Lima Metro, which requires more cars to avoid collapsing, will follow in its footsteps. Also called Transantiago, it has the longest network in South America with 149 kilometers. It has 143 stations and 7 underground lines, some of which operate with trains without a driver or driver.

After taking a tour of the first section of Line 2 of the Lima Metro, we also wanted to know how the system works in our neighboring country.

High demand in the Santiago Metro is compensated by train frequency. Credits: Erwin Valenzuela

Beep! Card It is valid for all urban transport

To get started, you must purchase a card called Bip! If it is physical, the cost is 1,150 Chilean pesos or S/4.45, but it also has an application to pay with a QR code.

The advantage is that with it you can use both the Metro and the surface buses that circulate throughout the city. The system is integrated physically and also in the rate.

Beep! Card allows you to travel throughout the transportation system in Chile. Credits: Erwin Valenzuela

Rate ranges from S/0.90 to S/3.20

The Metro fare varies depending on the time you take the service. It is 670 or 730 Chilean pesos (S/2.60 or S/2.80) during low hours (6:00 a.m. to 6:59 a.m. / 8:45 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.). The difference is whether or not you use the bus on your journey.

It is 730 pesos (S/2.80) during off-peak hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:59 p.m. / 8:00 p.m. to 8:44 p.m.) and 830 pesos (S/3.20) during peak hours (7:00 a.m. to 8:59 a.m. / 6:00 p.m. to 7:59 p.m.). Here it doesn’t matter if you also travel by bus.

Students pay 240 pesos (S/0.90) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week all year round. Seniors 360 pesos (S/1.40) and retirees 240 pesos (S/0.90).

Integrated fare of the Santiago Metro. Credits: Erwin Valenzuela

From Monday to Friday the Metro operates from 6 am, on Saturdays from 7 am, and on Sundays and holidays from 8 am In all cases until 11 pm In the early morning you can only access the bus network.

Permanent internet connection and fans with water

Even though the Metro is underground, internet connectivity is never lost even in the lowest sublevels.

Likewise, huge fans with water are used in the stations to generate mist and cool the environment between 3 and 5 degrees. Meanwhile, the carriages have regular air conditioning.

Signage is another very important factor. The seven lines (numbered 1 to 6 plus extension 4A) are interconnected to travel to any area of ​​the capital, supported by the 6,500 surface buses.

Trains without a driver are the new standard in Chile

Another advance is its carriages without a driver or driver. There is no similar technology in this part of the region. They were implemented in lines 6 (2017) and 3 (2023), the most recent. “The routes to be built will be the same and the previous ones will be converted,” explained Guillermo Muñoz, president of the Santiago Metro.

The service is automated. Not only is there no one directing, but boarding is via platforms that have physical separation with computerized doors, while information to travelers is given through screens and speakers.

Many users, especially tourists, take the service just to appreciate the route from the end of the train, where a driver used to be located.

Passengers take advantage of the absence of a driver’s cabin in the Santiago Metro. Credits: Erwin Valenzuela

There are also street vendors and traveling artists

The Transantiago does not escape the street trade, which despite being prohibited is common to see everywhere. Sellers of candy, water or passing artists circulate both in the stations and in the carriages.

In Metro de Santiago there are also street vendors and artists on the go. Credits: Erwin Valenzuela