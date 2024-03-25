Former President Donald Trump is facing a civil trial in New York City, in which his assets are at stake. The authorities assured that if he does not pay the agreed amount of 464 million dollars, established as bail in a recent sentence, he runs the risk of the state confiscating some of his main properties.

The accusation that Tump faces for civil fraud resulted in the ruling issued by Judge Arthur Engoron in February, who agreed to a figure that amounts to an amount of 463.9 million dollars when considering the financial debts owed by his children, Eric and Donald Jr., the Trump organization, and the interest accrued since the issuance of the judgment.

Donald Trump leaving his trial in New York City. Photo: AFP

Political leader Trump, who seeks to regain the presidency of the United States this year, faces the obligation to disburse the amount owed with his own funds or to present a bond during the appeal process. The ruling was against him for inflating his net worth and the property values ​​of his family real estate business, with the goal of misleading lenders and insurers.

YOU CAN SEE: Donald Trump wanted to sell Truth Social to Elon Musk, but he rejected it: “It has a terrible name”

Ruling in favor of Trump

Recently, Donald Trump has received an additional period of 10 days to post the bail established by a court in the state of New York, after being found guilty of inflating the value of his properties to benefit in credit terms.

However, this Monday the 25th, the New York appeals court granted Trump a new term and reduced the amount required to 175 million dollars, from the 464 million initially stipulated.

The court decision stops the Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, from proceeding with the seizure of the former president’s assets to execute the sentence against him, a measure that could have been carried out if the original deadline had not been met, which It expired at midnight this Monday.

Trump’s legal team has used various strategies to reduce the amount established for bail, or even to argue that it was not necessary, maintaining the possibility of winning the case in higher courts.

YOU CAN SEE: UN Security Council approved resolution ordering immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Trump’s losses

Specialists consulted by the CNN news network indicate that Attorney General Letitia James and her team must be ready to begin the complex legal process of seizing Trump’s assets, in case the former president does not obtain the bonds required to respond to the ruling. of Engoron while proceeding with the appeal.

In addition, it is known that among the susceptible assets that Trump could lose are buildings, homes, cars, helicopters and his plane. However, the main target is your bank accounts due to their relative ease of seizure, while real estate would present greater challenges in this process.

The creator of Social Truth asked a state appeals court for permission to post reduced bail, or even no bail, arguing that he would suffer irreversible harm if he were forced to sell properties through a forced sale.

YOU CAN SEE: United States: who are the migrants who will not be evicted from Chicago shelters?