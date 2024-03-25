Home Entertainment

For the new season of Doctor Who on Disney+ there will be Ncuti Gatwa in the role of the doctor. Here is the trailer.

The Italian trailer for the new season of Doctor Who is available on YouTube, which will make the doctor played by Ncuti Gatwa make his debut in the series. The story will pick up from the December special The Church on Ruby Road.

Here is the trailer.

The synopsis of the new season offers this description:

The next season of Doctor Who follows the Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday as they travel through time and space, with adventures spanning Regency-era England and war-torn future worlds. During their adventures in the Tardis the two protagonists encounter great friends and dangerous enemies, including a terrifying boogeyman and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy ever.

The Fifteenth Doctor is played by Ncuti Gatwa, while Ruby Sunday is played by Millie Gibson. And then there are also Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!), Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Angela Wynter.

It should be remembered that Ncuti Gatwa took the place of David Tennant, who returned as a doctor for the specials marking the sixtieth anniversary of the series. The new season of Doctor Who will debut on Disney+ on May 11th.

