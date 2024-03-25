Disney+ is the home dedicated to streaming Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star films and series, including exclusive Disney+ originals. Spring begins with an April full of news, offering a spectacular offer for this month, including incredible and new original series and surprising new seasons.

The beloved Bluey returns with a new episode entitled Ghost Basket, out on April 7th, and with his first special The Cartel, which will have a longer duration, arriving on April 14th.

Celebrating Earth Day: the highly anticipated debut of Secrets of the Octopus, the National Geographic series streaming April 22. Disneynature’s Tiger will also arrive on the same day. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be the narrator of this compelling story that will tell the story of the most revered and charismatic animal on our planet, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the journey of Ambar, a young tiger who raises her cubs in the enchanting forests of India.

Disney+ will also offer the film Tiger – Behind the Scenes. Narrated by Blair Underwood, the film celebrates the return of one of the world’s most iconic animals.

New episodes of American Dad are arriving on Disney+: the complete 18th season will be available from April 24th.

Disney +, the Highlights of April

Vanderpump Villa (from April 1)

Decadence and debauchery collide in Vanderpump Villa, an unscripted docudrama that follows Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-picked staff as they work, live and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle.

Wish (from April 3)

In the Golden Globe-nominated film, Asha and Star face a formidable enemy – the ruler of Rosas, King Magnificent – ​​to save his community and prove that when the will of a courageous human combines with their magic, wonderful things can happen.

Front: City of Tomorrow (dal 10 aprile)

Set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria, this emotional coming-of-age story follows Tola (voiced by Simisola Gbadamosi), a young, wealthy island girl, and her best friend, Kole (voiced by Siji Soetan (in the original version), a self-taught technology expert, discovers the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.

The directors of Kugali – including director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku – take viewers on a unique journey into the world of Iwájú: City of Tomorrow, full of unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos. Produced by Christina Chen of Disney Animation with a screenplay by Adeola and Halima Hudson, the original version Iwájú: City of Tomorrow also boasts the voices of Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch and Weruche Opia.

The Greatest Hits (dal 12 aprile)

Harriet (Lucy Boynton) discovers that art imitates life when she realizes that some songs can transport her back in time – literally. As she relives the past through romantic memories with her ex-boyfriend (David Corenswet), her time travel clashes with a new love interest emerging in the present (Justin H. Min). As she embarks on this journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memories, Harriet wonders: even if she could change the past, should she?

See you in another life (from April 17)

The new Spanish Disney+ original series is an adaptation of the book by journalist Manuel Jabois, “Nos vemos en esta vida o en la otra”, which is based on the interview that Gabriel Montoya Vidal, Baby, gave him to talk about his bond with the largest jihadist attack committed on European soil on 11 March 2004.

In that year, Baby was a sixteen-year-old teenager who, together with Emilio Trashorras, participated in the transfer of the explosive that would be used in Madrid. Baby was the first person convicted for the attacks. His testimony was fundamental in the 2007 mass trial.

The secrets of the octopus (from April 22)

Octopuses are like aliens on Earth: with three hearts, blue blood and the ability to squeeze into a space as big as their eyes. Directed by Oscar® and National Geographic Explorer-at-Large director James Cameron, the next chapter in the award-winning Secrets Of franchise returns with Secrets of the Octopus.

This three-episode series explores their unique superpowers, extraordinary intelligence and hidden social life. These weird and wonderful animals are so intelligent that they use tools, transform their bodies to mimic other animals, and even communicate with other species. Narrated by award-winning actor Paul Rudd and featuring Alex Schnell, National Geographic Explorer, Wayfinder Award winner, and science communicator, Secrets of the Octopus will bring audiences closer than ever to these elusive creatures.

Tracker (from April 24)

Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a solitary, independent individual with extraordinary survival skills who travels the country in search of rewards. Colter is a tracker, an expert tracker who, with his skills, helps private citizens and law enforcement solve various mysteries, while also facing his family challenges. The series is based on the bestselling novel “The Game of Never” by Jeffery Deaver.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (dal 26 aprile)

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a four-episode docuseries that chronicles the epic past and uncertain future of one of the world’s most recognizable bands and its front-man Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll history on the edge of the precipice, with a vocal cord injury that threatens to bring everything down.