Decathlon launches its “Orbit” line: the brand’s new strategy revealed

The major company in the sportswear industry, Decathlon, has launched its new era by introducing the “Orbita” brand and logo. This news was made known by Economia del Corriere. The new logo marks a significant change in Decathlon’s approach: it is no longer just a retailer of other people’s products, but produces the majority of its goods under its own brand. This change strategy is based on three pillars: improving the customer experience, committing to sustainability and modernizing the company overall. Barbara Martin Coppola, global CEO of Decathlon, says: “Today more than ever, the world needs sport. It has the power to bring people together and improve their health, both physical and mental. At Decathlon we work every day to have a positive impact on people, society and the planet”.

Decathlon aims to simplify its brand portfolio, focusing on specialized categories such as mountain, water, outdoor cycling, fitness, team sports and more. Martin Coppola explains: “We are emphasizing our identity and innovation in products. Now, 80% of our items are produced in-house.” Despite this internal activity, Decathlon continues to collaborate externally, as demonstrated by the recent partnership with Bergfreunde GmbH, an online retailer specializing in mountain sports. The company operates in 70 countries with a turnover of 15.4 billion euros and over 104,000 employees. Decathlon is also committed to sustainability, aiming to become Net Zero by 2050 and reduce CO2 emissions.

“We work with suppliers and partners to promote sustainability throughout the supply chain,” says the CEO. Decathlon’s business model embraces the circular economy, with a focus on recycling, rental and the second-hand market. Martin Coppola concludes: “We want to make sustainability accessible to everyone. For example, we have already launched the first completely recyclable shoe on the market at a price of 20 euros.” Italy plays a crucial role in this new path. “Italy is a point of reference for design and style. Furthermore, four of the group’s brands are born in our country”, says Martin Coppola. Decathlon is a global brand, with an extensive store network and a commitment to making sport accessible to all.

The company is also focusing on digital, with a revamp of its e-commerce site to offer a seamless shopping experience to customers. Decathlon’s digital supply chain has been optimized with advanced artificial intelligence tools, enabling precise forecasts and better inventory management. Soon, more than 1,700 stores worldwide will offer a completely revamped shopping experience, ensuring intuitive navigation and greater product visibility.