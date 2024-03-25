Daniel Ricciardo is in the ejection seat at AlphaTauri due to poor results.

If you don’t show it, they won’t choose to have you. In this regard, the world of Formula 1 is complex. Sometimes you forget that we are really talking about the 20 best riders in the world (or the combination of big money with the necessary talent).

Daniel Ricciardo leaving AlphaTauri?

This brings us today to Daniel Ricciardo. The cheerful Aussie is a great face for marketing. And yes, of course you wish this good guy all the best. He should show it in the car. Unfortunately, the latter is somewhat disappointing. Before you know it, Nic de Vriessier will happen to you. In other words, if you don’t show it, the door will be there.

According to the NZ Herald, Daniel Ricciardo is facing the sack because Red Bull is not satisfied with the Australian’s results at Alpha Tauri. He finished 12th at Albert Park yesterday, while his colleague Yuki Tsunoda finished 8th.

New Zealand driver Liam Lawson should replace Daniel Ricciardo if he continues to fall behind. Red Bull is said to have given Ricciardo an ultimatum. If the Australian does not achieve a good result at the Japanese Grand Prix and the Chinese Grand Prix, Daniel will have to leave the Miami Grand Prix, the newspaper writes.

The Japanese Grand Prix will take place on April 7 and the Chinese Grand Prix on April 21. If Ricciardo’s results continue to disappoint, he could be out of Formula 1 within a month. This means that Daniel Ricciardo looks set to become the Nyck de Vries of 2024 and there is hope that the driver can turn the tide in Formula 1’s future, it is already too late.

