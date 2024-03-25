Bail in the fraud case against former US President Donald Trump was lowered by a New York court on Monday to $175 million. Previously, this amount was $464 million. Trump was unable to raise this money and therefore risked not being able to appeal. The newly determined deposit must be paid within ten days.

The original bail amount was due to a civil case brought by New York State against Trump. Trump is said to have greatly exaggerated the value of his business empire to creditors, including through falsified business documents. Last month, a judge ruled that the former president must pay back the financial benefits he received from it in the form of a fine. This amount had to be paid as security if he wanted to appeal.

If Trump fails to pay the newly set bail, prosecutor Letitia James could seize the former president’s property. Most of Trump’s fortune is in real estate and, among other things, a golf course, but the famous Trump Tower in New York could also be requisitioned.

The reduced fine doesn’t seem to mean that will happen. Trump himself immediately wrote on Truth Social that he would cross the bridge. However, Trump’s legal problems did not end there. In addition to the appeal that will be filed in the civil fraud case, other cases are pending against the Republican presidential candidate. On Monday, it was announced that porn star Stormy Daniels’ money trial will begin on April 15. The case was previously postponed at Trump’s request. In this trial, Trump is accused of 34 counts, including accounting falsification.

