Udine mourns the tragic and sudden death of Sara Picotti, a 31-year-old social health worker

A bad cough, the tests and the terrible diagnosis. Only a month later, the tragic epilogue that no one could have imagined just a few weeks earlier. Udine and the whole of Friuli Venezia Giulia are shocked to learn the news of the passing of Sara Picotti, a social health worker who lost her life at just 31 years old. The messages from colleagues are touching.

She loved life, her work, her family, Sara Picotti. At just 31 years old she lost the battle against a bad disease that she was not ready to face and which took her by surprise, taking her away in a very short time, about a month.

In February, just as he was carrying out his work shift at the Gervasutta Institute of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine in Udine, he began to feel ill. A very strong and persistent cough, accompanied by abdominal pain and difficulty breathing.

Gervasutta Institute of Physical and Rehabilitative Medicine

The young social health worker was urgently hospitalized and following checks she received a terrible diagnosis. An incurable tumor that finally took her away just a month later. The pain of her family was inconsolable, especially that of her mother, to whom Sara was very close.

Dear Saretta, with your unconditional love for others, you have left us an enormous inner wealth that will help us bear the lack of your smile. Lots of light for you.

These are the few heartbreaking words written in the funeral eulogy by his family. A thought shared by all the people who had the pleasure and honor of knowing her and spending time with her. Her funeral will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday 26 March, in the church of Ronchis di Faedis.

His story is sadly reminiscent of that of two other very young people who recently died in similar circumstances to his. They are Pamela Valerio, a young 43-year-old mother who, after an illness, died leaving behind her 6 children, and Riccardo Val, 36 years old, who like Sara only lived a few weeks from diagnosis of cancer to death.