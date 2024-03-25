Talking businesslike and pointing, Jeroen van den Eynde drives his family car through the former Vugt concentration camp. “Look,” points out the director of Camp Vugt National Monument, “there is now a prison on the camp grounds. There were barracks here, and now there is a new residential area. But that barrack, that one, is still in its old condition.

During World War II, there was an SS concentration camp here, which the Germans called Konzentrationslager Herzogenbusch. About 32,000 people were held there. About 12,000 Jews were deported from Vucht, and members of the resistance were shot in the camp.

Now past and present are intertwined everywhere. The museum was built near the walls of the Penitentiary Institution (PI) Vugt. Within the walls of this prison is also the building of the maximum security institution (EBI), where the most dangerous criminals in the Netherlands are kept. “Then and now usually go well together,” says Van den Eynde. “But sometimes it doesn’t, then it’s annoying.”

PI-Vuht website with the old Bunker prison

Like now. The sore spot is in the center of PI Vught territory: the old Bunker prison. A building with 150 cells, where mainly resistance members were held during the war, many of whom were shot dead in the nearby forest towards the end of the war. Tragedy occurred in the bunker at the beginning of 1944: that night 74 female prisoners were locked in cell 115. Almost no oxygen entered the chamber. Ten women did not live to see the next morning. The building was classified as a prison and is now used primarily as a warehouse. The bunker drama is also celebrated every five years – as it was earlier this year – by a small group of surviving relatives. Since the building is located on the territory of P.I. Vugta, more frequent and massive commemorations are not possible for security reasons.

The historic building is now set to have eight cells designed for prisoners requiring high security. This is the result of an adopted amendment and a proposal from early February introduced by MPs Geert Wilders (PVV) and Ulysses Ellian (VVD). The amendment states that grouping criminal leaders together results in “unacceptable security risks” inside and outside the prison. Consequently, more opportunities will be needed for the proliferation of dangerous career criminals. Estimated cost: 30 million euros. The amendment received a parliamentary majority, despite the fact that outgoing minister Frank Verwind (Legal Defense, D66) opposed the amendment.

Brief

There is now an uproar about the plan after Truu and Brabants Dagblad reported a letter from seven experts to Minister Verwind urging him not to place criminals in the former SS prison. The letter, which was seen by the NRC, was signed by, among others, the chairman of the Central Authority for Former Resistance and Victims, an emeritus professor in the field of military heritage, the son of a Vugt camp survivor and director Van den Eynde of the National Monument Camp. They write that placing the cells will cause “irreparable damage” to the monument and that this place can no longer be used to imprison people.

Their position is confirmed by a letter from the government’s chief architect, an official in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations who deals with monuments. His advice was sent to the Ministry of Justice and Security in September and became public – after questions from journalists – in mid-February. The government architect writes that the placement of the cells is impractical and undesirable “from a moral, emotional, historical point of view.” He advises the Judicial Institutions Agency (DJI) to seek an alternative solution.

VVD MP Ulysses Elian says it is important that the amendment is adopted. He sees a social risk if too many career criminals from the same criminal organization are imprisoned at the same time. “I think it’s in the best interest of all of us that we expand this category of prisoners more widely.”

There are developments such as the construction of the Vlissingen Judicial Complex, a 216-prisoner prison with the highest level of security in the Netherlands. But it won’t be completed until 2030, Elian expects. “We now have no space between the maximum security regime and the intensive supervision of a regular prison. People who might be able to get out of a maximum security prison, but who you don’t want to see in a regular prison just yet. Eight cameras will be dedicated to this category.”

Fencing of the Vugt camp adjacent to the Vugt PI.

Museum visitors

Ellian says he knows the historical context, but says the intention is to preserve Cell 115 for the wake. He also says that after the war, the building was also used as a prison until 2013. “In this regard, I don’t really understand where the objections suddenly came from.”

Director Van den Eynde believes that it is especially important to preserve this military heritage, which is important to the Netherlands. “This building should still be there fifty or a hundred years from now so that we can tell the story of the war to future generations.” According to him, the fact that the building is located on the territory of P.I. Vugta and is inaccessible to museum visitors, does not change anything. “I understand the urgency and social impact, but I also look at long-term relevance. Then I think: preserve such places as much as possible in their original form, and look for a place on the prison grounds where these eight cells can be placed without problems.” Van den Eynde believes that the fact that the Bunker was used as a prison until 2013 is “not that important. Give the building a different purpose so it doesn’t remain empty.”

VVD Deputy Ulysses Elian I don’t really understand where the objections came from

The question now is what Minister Verwind will do. During the discussion of the amendment, Verwind spoke out against it, but did not provide historical context as an argument. In parliament, he said that he agreed with the content, but still did not advise doing so because of “budgetary rules.” His spokesman said the minister did not make historical arguments “due to the speed of the budget process, but he kept them in the back of his mind.” She says the minister will respond to the seven experts’ letter shortly.

VVD MP Ulysses Elian suggests that the amendment will be simply implemented. “This is an important response to a pressing social problem. And I am convinced that this can be done with dignity, with respect for history.”

