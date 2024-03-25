What? But the all-new Hyundai i30 was already there, right? That’s right, there’s another facelift!

Well, we didn’t expect this to happen. Or that. The all-new Hyundai i30 is here. We have just received a message from Hyundai from the Netherlands. We had to scratch our heads for a moment because the i30 has already had a facelift once, right?

This is absolutely true! Already in 2020, Hyundai has completely re-engineered the extremely popular i30 (Elantra GT in some markets). And now Hyundai is doing it again. Usually a new model follows a facelift, but these days we’re more likely to see a model get an additional facelift.

In most cases, this is due to the change from pop motor machines to toothbrush motor machines. Currently, the demand for electric vehicles is insufficient and development costs are very high. It’s better to put it off for a few years. Whether this is reasonable from the point of view of the future is another question.

Second facelift

Either way, the all-new Hyundai i30 is here. The model dates back to 2017. Look, this is what the first generation looked like:

And the facelift looked like this:

And now we have the all-new i30:

According to Hyundai, this is a metamorphosis. Eh, well, we don’t quite agree with this. They tightened things up a bit. There is nothing wrong with this at all! Hyundai i30 is a hatchback with neat shapes and excellent proportions. It is also important that the car still looks modern. There’s not a lot of frills or embellishment here, so expect it to stay fresh for a long time.

What’s new in the all-new Hyundai i30?

Want to know what’s new in the facelifted i30? Here it is: a radiator grille, a bumper insert for a license plate, fog lamp housings, wheels and seven new colors. LED headlights were an option on the i30 but are now fully standard on all versions.

The interior has also been (slightly) redesigned. New coatings have appeared and the choice has become larger than before: 4 types! In addition, there are three new upholstery patterns. The infotainment screen also gets new features and OTA updates.

Engine

There’s no mention of transmissions other than that 48V support is possible. So we’re guessing the current engines may stick around for a while. This means a three-cylinder 1.0 T-GDI engine with 120 hp. and a four-cylinder 1.5 T-GDI engine with 159 hp. You can also opt for the latest N-Line variant, a sportier variant.

There will no longer be a completely sporty i30N. Hyundai N is now the sports electric brand in Europe and with the new Ioniq 5 N they have created a masterpiece. In the Netherlands, the i30N was no longer available after the first facelift. The i30 Fastback is also no longer available. In the Netherlands this has already been phased out in 2022.

Read more? These are 5 cars for tall people!

This article “All-new i30 with a new nose” first appeared on Ruetir.