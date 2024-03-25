Chemist Manfred is fully committed to a useful project that is already at an advanced stage, but suddenly the project comes to a halt. Manfred, who sees very clearly that corruption, incompetence and abuse of power are nine times out of ten more important than the beautiful ideals of the society in which he lives, feels that the ground under his existence is disappearing.

He is a character in the novel A Common Sky by East German writer Christa Wolf. It’s 1960, you can still go to West Berlin, and Manfred will do it. But this novel was published at that time in the GDR, and therefore it cannot be said that all ideals fail in reality, although they certainly fail in reality. This reality is the reluctance of people to make sacrifices, to give up their comfort, their small everyday pleasures, plus the already mentioned factors such as corruption and so on. “Man is not made to be a socialist,” says Manfred.

Manfred’s beloved, young Rita, believes in socialism. She also sees very clearly what is going wrong, how people with ideals are unfairly demoted, how everyone keeps their thoughts to themselves, how colleagues work far less than they can because that is how they are paid. But she continues to believe in a better future, in a “great historical movement.”

Rita believes that Manfred is weak and even cowardly, unable to cope with “such a hard, strict life” in the service of an ideal.

It’s strange to read a book like this now, because everything you read about what’s wrong in that other Germany almost makes you nod in boredom. Well, or it would have been much worse. It’s amazing that such a novel could just appear there! And how smart of Christa Wolf to continue to believe.

But then you keep everything away from you. Because, of course, there is another side. Reluctance to give up the ideal in favor of comfort, personal gain and convenience. The distaste for unbridled capitalism, which we now think was unlikely to characterize the 1960s, has, of course, increased since then.

And something in this passionate belief, no matter how false it may be, still attracts. That is, not because of communism, but because of the belief that a better society is possible if we only work together.

Of course, you are now also reading about this desire for a better world, but it is still completely different. In modern novels and pamphlets, idealism always turns against something. Anti-pollution, anti-industrialization, anti-destruction of nature, anti-fossil fuels, etc. And yet against unbridled capitalism, which has brought climate policy to the “left.” But not really for anything.

Ideals do not consist entirely of this. I noticed that I was also somewhat jealous of the girl Rita, whom I found rather naive because of her belief in a different, better world. Likewise, this novel, however hopeful and ignorant it may be about the future, nevertheless makes clear that it was impossible. The new person this world needs will never come.

And then the only possible ideal seems to be rather weak moderation, balance, realism. Coffee with milk. Social democracy. Just get a crowd to go for it.

