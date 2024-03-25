As the climate crisis progresses and raises more concern, pressure is mounting on major oil and gas companies to align their operations with global climate goals, which aim to limit rising temperatures and avoid even more catastrophic consequences for the world. the environment and the human species.

Unfortunately, however, the fossil giants still seem to be going in a decidedly different direction.

The challenge comes from the financial think tank Carbon Tracker, which recently released an assessment score to assess whether or not oil and gas companies are aligned with the Paris Agreement, which almost 10 years ago – in 2015 – we have made a commitment to do everything possible to limit the increase in average global temperature to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, promising to remain within +2 degrees in any case.

Experts examined the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies, assessing how aligned their operations are with climate goals based on five key metrics:

investment options, recent sanctions for projects, production plans, emission targets, executive compensation.

The report also highlights how alignment with climate goals can be used to assess how exposed companies are to a rapid energy transition, in which demand for oil and gas is expected to decline significantly.

“Around the world, companies publicly declare that they support the goals of the Paris Agreement, and say they are part of the solution to accelerate the energy transition,” observes Maeve O’Connor, oil industry analyst and author of the report. Unfortunately, however – she warns – we see that none are currently aligned with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, although there are clear differences between companies».

The companies were evaluated on a scale ranging from A to H, where the letter A indicates that a company seems aligned with climate objectives, and H represents the furthest point, denouncing a corporate strategy that currently appears more consistent with a warming of 2.4°C or even more.

The company with the highest score only reached the letter D: it is BP, which expects a decline in production volumes. Most companies instead aim for new development and production increases in the short term, although some aim to maintain stable volumes in the long term.

In last place in the ranking, with the letter H, we find the US giant ConocoPhillips.

In December, at COP28 in Dubai, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that the burning of fossil fuels would have to be stopped completely, and that reducing or mitigating their use would not be enough to stop global warming.

«We cannot save a burning planet with a fire hose of fossil fuels – he declared -. The 1.5 degree limit is only possible if we definitively stop burning all fossil fuels.”

