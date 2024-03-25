Civitavecchia, March 25, 2024 – “I am pleased with the Council’s adoption of a resolution that allows homeless people to obtain an identification card.” Thus, in a press release, Councilor Pasquale Marino.

“According to the law, without this document, a person “does not exist” and loses all basic rights, such as access to healthcare, the ability to register with the employment service, the right to vote and receive a pension or apply for a council house,” continues Marino, “. I thank the Director of the Civil Registry Office, Dr. Claudia Grandoni and the Secretary General, Dr. Angela Rosaria Stolfi, as well as the entire Council and, above all, Mayor Tedesco for implementing what was indicated in my proposal presented at that time and for that has established an address called “Via della Casa Comunale”: thus, from today, those who do not have a home will be able to contact the demographic services and request an identity document indicating this address, after which they will be registered in special lists and will be offered leave your mobile phone number and/or indicate a place of residence where you can be contacted. With this measure, the municipality helps those who find themselves in situations of economic and social difficulties, restoring dignity and respect for people.”

