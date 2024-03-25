China, troubled by the Evergrande case, reopens its doors to the USA

The statements of the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Qiang, during the Forum on China’s development are certainly noteworthy, indicating the country’s desire to break down barriers for foreign companies interested in investing in Beijing. “A more open China will bring more mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities to the world,” President Xi Jinping’s trusted aide said. Western opposition to China’s alleged economic closure and protectionism has always been a major criticism of the country. This is also reported by Il Giornale. Even more interesting is the fact that this change of attitude, which could be defined as epochal, occurred simultaneously with an invitation from the director general of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, who spoke at the Chinese Forum which saw the participation of 400 business leaders and organizations international.

“China is at a turning point,” said the Bulgarian economist, “it must decide whether to continue with the policies of the past or reinvent itself for an era of high-quality growth.” According to Georgieva, Beijing should encourage a greater presence of market mechanisms in the real estate sector, which is crucial but heavily indebted. The authorities should also improve conditions for individual and family spending by strengthening China’s pension system and taking other measures to strengthen the social security system. Georgieva also urged China to improve the business climate and ensure equal treatment between private and state-owned enterprises.

However, it is surprising that Communist China received economic advice from the head of an institution, based in Washington, that is a symbol of the Western liberal economic system. It could be interpreted as a sign of weakness, but also as a conciliatory gesture towards the United States. The crisis in the real estate sector, highlighted by the collapse of Evergrande, has slowed an economy that last year grew only 5.2%, the lowest rate in thirty years. At the end of 2023, foreign direct investment by foreign enterprises in China increased by only 33 billion, the lowest level since 1993. The government led by Xi Jinping has set a growth target of 5% for this year, but the Analysts predict that the economy could slow in the medium term due to the housing crisis and demographic decline. According to the IMF, growth is expected to reach only 3.5% by 2028.

This is too little for the plan to overtake the United States as the world’s leading economic power and, above all, for a country whose GDP per capita is still much lower than that of a fully developed economy. It is no coincidence that the Chinese prime minister has promised to create more opportunities for foreign capital through macroeconomic policies. This is refreshing to hear for business leaders in attendance, including Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, who commented “I believe China is truly opening up” and assured that Cupertino will continue to invest. According to Georgieva’s calculations, with a “comprehensive package of pro-market reforms, China could add 20%, or $3.5 trillion, to its economy over the next 15 years.”