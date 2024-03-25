Chiara Ferragni has decided to leave for Dubai in the company of her children for the Easter holidays. Here’s how much she spent!

Chiara Ferragni decided to treat herself to an extra luxury trip to Dubai in the company of her two children Leone and Vittoria. Her goal is to spend a happy and peaceful Easter holiday away from the criticism and negativity of the last period.

Chiara Ferragni, Leone and Vittoria

Here’s everything we know about Ferragni’s latest trip and the stratospheric figures linked to the luxury resort.

Chiara Ferragni en route to Dubai with her children

The weeks that have just ended have been very busy for Chiara Ferragni and her entire family. The woman has just returned from several scandals that have fallen upon her and which have affected her, making her much more vulnerable than everyone thought.

The decay of her private life has also made her more fragile in the eyes of people, which is why this girl definitely needs time to get her life back together. After celebrating her children’s birthday, Chiara then decided to leave for an ultra-luxury destination in order to spend an Easter holiday far from the world that is making her suffer.

Leo and Victoria

The influencer then flew to Dubai in the company of her children Leone and Vittoria who, in fact, will be with her during the next holidays. It is not the first time that the digital entrepreneur leaves for this land, even if in the past the family has also traveled in the company of the children’s father, Fedez. Unfortunately, things between the former spouses are not going very well and therefore we do not know what the future holds for them.

The cost of Chiara Ferragni’s holiday: mind-boggling figures

Credits: Gossip and News

Dubai is certainly one of the most luxurious cities in the world, which is why going on holiday to these places is certainly not within everyone’s reach. We don’t know many details about what the influencer intends to do in the United Arab Emirates, but we do know the place he has chosen to stay.

The woman and her children will in fact be hosted at the Bulgari Resort, a facility they have chosen several times for their holidays. Obviously Ferragni has booked a super penthouse with a spectacular view and all the possible and imaginable services. Those who stay in this place also have the right to the spa, the private beach and a great reception service that offers customers many benefits.

Bulgari Resort in Dubai

Not to mention the possibility of having lunch and dinner in the restaurant managed by chef Nico Romito, a restaurant which has received two Michelin stars over the course of its history. We also know that Chiara loves exploring the surrounding areas, which is why she will also have booked some impressive tourist tours.

From the information we have obtained, staying in a room like the one requested by Ferragni could cost up to €17,000 per night. A classic and unpretentious room, on the other hand, costs around €5,000 per day, a figure that few people can afford.