New York, March 25, 2024 – Nearly six months after the war began, the UN Security Council for the first time approved a resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The UN’s most powerful body, which expressed “deep concern at the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip”, also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by the Palestinian militant organization Hamas. This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a post on X. The veto-wielding United States abstained from voting, allowing the resolution to pass. The remaining 14 commission members voted in favor.

The resolution was introduced by Mozambican Ambassador Pedro Commissario Afonso, supported by Algeria, Guyana, Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, South Korea and Switzerland, recalling that the 10 elected members of the Council had consistently supported other ceasefire declarations.

“We have proposed the current resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire during the holy period,” he said, referring to Ramadan, “which at the same time leads to a permanent and sustainable ceasefire. The draft calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and emphasizes that humanitarian access must be allowed to meet all medical and humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip.”

Before the vote, Russia attempted to change the text to restore the previous version, which included a permanent word indicating an immediately requested ceasefire. But Russia’s attempt failed.

The resolution, which is binding under international law, further increases international pressure on the parties to the conflict, Israel and Hamas. However, it is unclear to what extent the resolution will influence decisions by the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Hamas to continue the war.

“The UN Council today expressed support for diplomatic efforts led by the US, Qatar and Egypt to achieve an immediate sustainable ceasefire, secure the immediate release of all Palestinians and help alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, who are in dire need of protection and humanitarian assistance. saving lives,” said US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield after the resolution was adopted. “The United States fully supports these critical goals,” the diplomat added, speaking to the Council after the vote, recalling that they formed the basis of the resolution we introduced last week, which was vetoed by Russia and China.

“Support,” Thomas-Greenfield said, “which for Washington is not only in words, but also in deeds: we work 24 hours a day to make them a reality on the ground,” he said, referring to the goals, “because We know that only through diplomacy can we move forward: we are getting closer to an agreement on an immediate ceasefire with the release of all hostages, but we are not there yet.”

Netanyahu cancels his team’s mission to Washington

Benjamin Netanyahu, faced with threats, canceled his team’s mission after the US abstained from the UN Security Council. “The United States,” the statement charged, “has moved away from its consistent position in the Security Council, where just days ago it made the connection between a ceasefire and the release of hostages. “This withdrawal is detrimental to both the military and hostage rescue efforts because it gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow it to agree to a ceasefire without releasing our hostages.”

“We are very disappointed by this decision,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Hamas: “Voting at the UN is good”

“We welcome the UN Security Council’s call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” Hamas said in a statement shortly after the vote, reiterating its “readiness to participate in an immediate process leading to the release of prisoners on both sides” and stressing the need to achieve a permanent ceasefire leading to the withdrawal of all Zionist forces and the return of displaced persons to the Gaza Strip.” (Source: Adnkronos)

