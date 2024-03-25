The competition weekend for Fiamme Gialle di Sabaudia has just ended. Between canoeing and rowing, the financiers of the III Nucleo Atleti divided their time between Rome and Piediluco (TR), respectively to participate in the regional speed canoe championship over 5000 meters and to participate in the 38th Paolo d’Aloja Memorial. , international rowing race.

Canoe

In particular, in Rome, on the calm waters of the Tiber, guests of the Agnene rowing club, canoeists of the Fiamme Gialle youth section participated in the over 14 categories in the regional championship at a distance of 5000 meters, and the younger ones competed at a distance of 5000 meters. distance 2000 meters. In two disciplines, the medals were 9 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze. The title of Regional Champion was won by Kevin Campo in the C1 Senior specialty thanks to the impeccable execution of all the details. The battle for regional titles continues, this time in the K2 Boys women’s category, with Delilah Pines and Joey Negossi taking excellent silver. Finally, the bronze medal was won by Carlo Di Girolamo in the C1 Junior, while another bronze was taken home by the pair of Alessandro Celani and Rufino Di Santo in the C2 Ragazzi final.

Boating

Three intense days of competition took place in Piediluco, the result of which was the victory of Italy at the 38th P. D’Aloha.” The success of the Azzurri was also made possible by the rowers Fiamma Gialle, who collected medals over the two days of the finals. Two gold medals found their way onto the neck of champion Matteo Lodo, ​​who aboard the Senior foursome won the competition on both Saturday and Sunday. Elisa Mondelli and Alisa Gnatta also repeated their victory under helmsman Emanuele Capponi, the protagonists of the senior women’s eight. There is no history in the senior ‘quartet of doubles’ financiers Giacomo Gentili, Andrea Panizza and Luca Chiumento, who can win two golds without even worrying about their opponents. A double victory also went to Jacopo Frigerio and Leonardo Pietra Caprina in the senior eight specialty.

In the senior “double” specialty, financiers Luca Rambaldi and Matteo Sartori won a gold medal on Saturday and silver on Sunday.

