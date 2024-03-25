A new tragedy in Ecuador occurred this Sunday, March 24. Brigitte García, the young mayor of San Vicente, and her partner, Jairo Loor—who also served as the municipality’s communications director—were murdered in their vehicle. This event shocks the town and highlights the persistent security crisis facing the country. García, just 27 years old and a nurse by profession, had made history by becoming the youngest mayor in Ecuador, elected by the Citizen Revolution political party with 35% of the votes in the 2023 sectional elections.

San Vicente, a small but strategic city due to its coastal location, is now enveloped in mourning and uncertainty. With a population of around 25,000 inhabitants, this town in the province of Manabí is a hub of fishing, tourism and commercial activity that has suffered the consequences of violence and drug trafficking.

The news of this double homicide resonates strongly and shows the serious situation of insecurity that Ecuador is experiencing, a country already hit by high crime rates and hired assassination actions in its different provinces.

Who was Brigitte García and how did she die?

Brigitte García stood out on the Ecuadorian political scene as a symbol of youth and renewal. Her victory in the 2023 sectional elections allowed her to become the youngest mayor in the country by representing the Citizen Revolution party.

García, with a deep commitment to improving living conditions in San Vicente, faced significant challenges, including those related to security. His tragic end came when he received three gunshot wounds in an act of violence that also claimed the life of Jairo Loor, who was shot twice.

Who was Jairo Loor and what relationship did he have with García?

Jairo Loor, Brigitte García’s life partner, played a crucial role in the municipal administration as communications director. Their relationship was personal and professional. Both worked to carry out García’s vision for San Vicente. The loss of Loor amplifies the void left by this act of violence and highlights the loss of two promising figures in the political and social sphere of Ecuador.

What do the first investigations and President Daniel Noboa say?

Initial investigations indicate that there was an attack perpetrated from inside the vehicle, which had been rented by the couple a month ago. Although there are still no arrests, this fact has provoked a wave of indignation and demands for justice from citizens and political leaders.

President Daniel Noboa, despite not having spoken directly about the murder, faces pressure from a country that demands solutions to growing insecurity. The Ministry of Government and the Ministry of the Interior, for their part, have expressed their commitment to using all the force of the State so that this crime does not go unpunished, at a time when Ecuador seems to be at a turning point in the face of violence. and organized crime.

This murder is a blow to Ecuadorian politics, but also a reminder of the security challenges facing the country. The deaths of Brigitte García and Jairo Loor raise urgent questions about the effectiveness of security strategies and the future of the fight against organized crime in Ecuador.