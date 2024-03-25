A new crisis is added to the Boeing aircraft manufacturing company, after Dave Cahoun, its president and CEO, announced his resignation and final departure by the end of 2024. Although he did not specify the causes of his departure, it occurs in amid a series of scandals due to the failures that the Boeing 737 Max have presented on various commercial flights, including one from Alaska Airlines, which suffered the detachment of the fuselage during takeoff.

“The world is watching us and I know that we will overcome this moment to be a better company,” Calhoun said in a letter to employees in which he maintained that “safety and quality are what we put before everything.”

Cahoun’s departure also confirms that Larry Kellner, chairman of the board, and Stan Deal, head of the commercial aircraft division, will not continue in their roles at the end of the year. Deal will be replaced, effective immediately, by Stephanie Pope, Boeing’s chief operating officer since January.

What about Boeing airplanes?

The Boeing company began to go through a series of controversies surrounding the safety of its aircraft in 2019, when 2 of its 727 Max-8 planes crashed in October 2018 and March 2019, causing the death of 346 people. The problems resurfaced in January 2024, when, minutes after takeoff, a fuselage panel called a “door plug” exploded and caused an emergency landing.

These incidents have caused Boeing, the second largest aircraft manufacturing company in the world after Airbus, to present losses of more than US$31,000.

According to US aviation authorities, on January 7, 2024, the door plug of a Boeing exploded during an Alaska Airlines flight. Photo: AFP

Added to this was the investigation that the United States Federal Aviation Administration initiated against Boeing, which ordered an audit of one of its factories in Seattle, where the questioned 737 Max are made. Afterwards, it was concluded that the Alaska Airlines plane flew over without the four bolts necessary to hold the door plug in place.

Who is Dave Cahoun?

Dave Calhoun (66) is a well-known business executive in the aerospace and defense industry, as well as other sectors. Although his career spans several companies and roles, he is especially known for his work at Boeing, where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Prior to his position at Boeing, Calhoun had an extensive career at General Electric (GE), where he led multiple divisions, including GE Infrastructure, GE Transportation, and GE Aircraft Engines.

His arrival at Boeing was marked by the company’s need to stabilize and regain the trust of the public and regulators after the incidents with the Boeing 737 MAX. However, it had to deal with the Boeing scandal and the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, which paralyzed air traffic and caused million-dollar losses.

“We have another mountain to climb. Let’s not avoid the call to action. Let’s not avoid the changes we have to make in our factory. Let’s not avoid the need to slow down a little and let the supply chain catch up,” Calhoun said in a message sent to Boeing workers.