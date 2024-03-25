Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun steps down after controversy over plane crashes

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will leave his post at the end of 2024. Board Chairman Larry Kellner has announced that he will not stand for re-election at the next shareholders’ meeting and commercial company CEO Stan Deal will he will resign next Monday.

The US aeronautics giant announced this in a statement. These changes come as Boeing grapples with issues related to a piece of the plane that broke off a door on an Alaska Airlines flight on January 5.

Calhoun spent 10 years on Boeing’s board of directors before taking on the CEO role in 2020, bringing with him a reputation for having deep operational skills, an easy communication style and crisis management experience.