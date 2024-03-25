Ready to leave the Motociclismo editorial team are a GS and a Multi with almost full options. What is worth anticipating here is that they have close but not overlapping features and prices, with strengths and weaknesses for each. Both have keyless start, various power maps, traction and wheelie control, two-way electronic gear shift, adjustable ABS, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, hill start assist, 12V and USB power sockets, semi-active suspension, tire pressure sensors, full LED lights with cornering headlight, additional LED lights, adjustable windshield, hand guards, heated grips, glove compartment, heated saddles, luggage rack, suitcase supports and central stand. The German adds to all this the signaling of emergency braking through the flashing of the brake lights, the automatic or manual call in the event of an accident, the electric adjustment of the height of the windscreen, the support in emergency braking based on radar, the centralized locking of the locks when suitcases and top boxes are present and automatic adjustment of the height of the motorbike – it exists on the Multi but is on demand.

While the exclusive features of the Italian are the backlit handlebar blocks, the cartographic navigation on the instruments (on the GS it is turn by turn) and the height-adjustable saddle in two positions. The Grand Tour model, on test, also has side bags as standard. We did not use them so that the comparison was on equal terms, since suitcases negatively affect dynamic performance and consumption. On a mechanical level, the points of contact between the two are represented by the rims measuring 19″ at the front and 17″ at the rear, by the size of the tires (120/70 – 170/60) and by the use of the engines as load-bearing elements of cycling. Otherwise, they are quite different. The GS has a 1,300 cc twin-cylinder boxer engine that delivers 153.0 HP and – unbelievable – 156.7 Nm (data collected). Among the peculiarities of this engine, noteworthy are the variable valve timing and lift on the intake side and the final shaft transmission. The suspensions are a new version of the classic BMW systems, Telelever at the front and Paralever at the rear, and guarantee 190 mm of travel for the front wheel and 200 mm for the rear. With this super complete setup, it has a weight (measured empty) of 247.9 kg. The Multistrada has a 1,158 cc V4 engine capable of 169.5 (!) HP and 126.2 Nm at the crankshaft. Interesting in its case is the sequence of combustions close together two by two and the solution of the counter-rotating crankshaft which improves handling and reduces pitching during acceleration and deceleration. The suspensions are classic and allow 170 mm of travel for the front wheel and 180 mm for the rear. Its empty weight, thus set up (and without suitcases) is 239.4 kg.