Alarm bells have already sounded. The budget deficit last year would have been 3 percent, the forecast was for early 2023. By the summer, this figure was adjusted to 2.2 percent. Then up to 1.5, no, 1 percent.

Thanks to the Central Bureau of Statistics, we now know the final figure: 0.3 percent. In other words, in 2023 the government ended up spending 3.5 billion euros more than it received, many times more profitable than minus about 30 billion – for an economy of 1 billion euros. Even in the fall, the government still expected a deficit of 18 billion euros.

These are not marginal differences. Anyone posting a deficit of 3 percent has something to explain to Brussels: European governments have mutually agreed that they will not allow deficits to exceed that percentage. High deficits also increase government debt. And voters like lean treasuries who make budget deficits a priority.

So the current cabinet of ministers can be pleased. While the Council of State warned last May that the government team was “keeping close to the fence” with a budget well beyond its limits, the final settlement that Rutte IV leaves behind now looks like a sunny path with not a single obstacle in sight .

Read also: Kaag’s sudden departure from The Hague is not unexpected for several reasons

National debt

For Sigrid Kaag this feeling will be even stronger. In recent years, Finance Minister D66-Huse has often been criticized for spending too much money, for example on climate and nitrogen funds, as well as large support packages aimed at lowering energy prices.

Now Kaag, who left the cabinet in December to join the UN in Israel and Palestine, can recall a period in government when public debt fell to below 50 percent of GDP.

Has the fence really disappeared? There are some caveats to this optimism. Steven van Wijenberg, Kaag’s party colleague and successor at the Treasury, offered an explanation on Monday immediately after the CBS data was published.

Cabinets are ending their work with more positive results than expected for many years.

Most windfalls are one-time gains, Van Wijenberg wrote to the House. Therefore, the next cabinet cannot yet consider itself rich. Some unexpected successes now will even lead to failures in the future.

Example: The government raised extra billions of euros because the directors of the largest shareholders paid out much more in dividends and paid taxes on them. They did this because starting this year they will pay more taxes on such dividend payments. This brought in more than 4 billion euros, Van Wijenberg writes, but next year the income from this tax item is likely to be less.

Lack of fatigue

The government also appears to be struggling again with resource constraints, with many ministries unable to actually spend budget money, for example because it is difficult to find staff in a tight labor market. The fact that the budget looks good afterwards is of little consolation.

What is certain is that this is not the first year that the budget deficit has been difficult to predict. A comparison of projected and final budget deficits shows that successive governments over the years have finished with much better results than expected.

This is relevant now, when public finances will play a leading role in the attempt of the PVV, VVD, SNB and BBB to form a right-wing cabinet. Negotiations officially began this week. Fiscal deficit agreements provide a logical anchor in such conversations.

On Sunday, VVD leader Dilan Yesilgez and PVV leader Geert Wilders were still unable to reach a consensus on whether the cuts should be made at all. Yesilgez is in favor of this, Wilders is against it.

For National Security Council leader Peter Omtzigt, assessments of the failures in February were the reason to abandon the previous attempt at formation.

Read also: Yesilgez and Wilders publicly grumble to each other about budget cuts

Share Write to the editor