A few hours after the final episode of Big Brother, Rebecca Staffelli shared a little trouble with her followers

This evening we will witness the highly anticipated final episode of Big Brother. Many can’t wait to find out who the winner will be, but for others, bad surprises have arisen on the horizon. This is certainly the case for Rebecca Staffelli, who decided to share the misadventure that struck her shortly before the program aired.

Let’s find out together what happened to the social commentator of the most followed show of the moment.

Big Brother: the winner will be chosen in a few hours

The most exciting episode of Big Brother of the year is about to be broadcast on Canale 5. This evening the final of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini, Cesara Buonamici and Rebecca Staffelli will be broadcast.

The three and the competitors who have been locked up within the walls of Cinecittà for 7 months can’t wait to find out what will happen in the evening episode scheduled for March 25th. Many surprises will be offered to the tenants, but also twists that will raise the tension even among the audience at home.

Contending for the victory are Beatrice Luzzi, Rosy Chin, Massimiliano Varrese, Simona Tagli, Perla Vatiero, Letizia Petris, Sergio D’Ottavi and Greta Rossetti. At first we will witness the election of the last finalist and then little by little we will arrive at the announcement of the winner. It goes without saying that at the moment Beatrice is everyone’s favorite, even if the other competitors also have a large number of supporters ready to fight for them.

Rebecca Staffelli and the sad misfortune a few hours after the broadcast: what she said

If everyone is projected towards what will be the final of the program, there is someone who, instead, is occupied with other problems that concern them personally. This discussion mainly concerns the Big Brother social commentator, the beautiful Rebecca Staffelli.

The girl is in fact the one who has dealt with its social dynamics since the beginning of the program. As always, she will be present on the broadcast, even if she had a small setback that certainly caught her attention a few hours before the final.

The daughter of the “Striscia la Notizia” correspondent has in fact decided to share this small hitch with her followers by publishing a story on Instagram just a few minutes ago. “There is pain.” These are the only two words that capture the attention of those who view the content on social media.

The girl then explained that she felt a strong pain in her tooth as, most likely, an abscess was about to take over. In her photo, Staffelli appears with a towel and some ice that the girl places on her pain-stricken cheek. The commentator then asked for advice from anyone who had found themselves in a similar situation before such an important event as the final of a broadcast. What can I say, we hope that the girl can find some relief to better enjoy this last episode of Big Brother.