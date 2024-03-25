There are just a few hours left until the Big Brother final, broadcast today Monday 25 March on Canale5. During the last night in the House the tenants, appearing very nostalgic, think about all the emotions experienced in the last few months and all those memorable memories that they will take with them. Between chatting and sharing, many say they are curious and eager to return to their lives, to hug their families again and to start new chapters of their lives full of dreams and many projects to realize. But who are the 5 finalists?

And 5 finalists

Beatrice Luzzi, actress and director, was the first finalist. Her notoriety came with the successful soap Vivere, in which she played the young and unscrupulous stylist Eva Bonelli. He then acts in many other series, including: Don Matteo 4, Suspicions 3, Call Center, Giorni Da Leone 2, Provaci Ancora Prof 3, Medici Miei, I Cesaroni, Rex, L’allieva, Solo Per Amore, Un Posto Al Sole. Over the years she has also worked a lot in the theater, presenting monologues of civil commitment, but she is also a television writer. She graduated in Political Sciences, she is a communication expert and consultant for private and public bodies in the cultural sector. She has two children.

Rosy Chin, 37 years old, was born in Milan and is a chef: she was the second finalist of this edition. She grew up in a family of restaurateurs, but she created her opportunities on her own, thanks to study, commitment and sacrifices. Today she runs a successful restaurant in Milan and is known as The Queen of Sushi. She is grateful to cooking because it helped her soothe the wounds of a past in which she felt different, too Chinese for Italians, too Italian for Chinese. Today, however, she has understood that this makes her unique. She has three children.

Third finalist is the actor, director, dancer, singer and writer Massimiliano Varrese. His career began in 1997 with a commercial, but the turning point came in 1998 when Raffaella Carrà launched him as a singer and dancer in Carramba che fortunate. He has acted in various dramas such as Carabinieri, Grandi Domani, Il Bello Delle Donne, Il Sangue and La Rosa. In 2019 he was a contestant on Amici Celebrities, reaching the final. He currently teaches at an acting school, but he is also a great fan of martial arts (he is a Kudo master), meditation and holistic disciplines. On these themes he wrote the book My Ramshackle Guru. He has a daughter.

Between the 80s and 90s she was one of the sex bombs of TV. Graduated in architecture, Simona Tagli – fourth finalist – began working as a model and landed on TV, her fame arrived with Domenica In. She also worked with her with Trettré and Francesco Salvi. In ’90, at TMC, you host sports broadcasts. Among the many experiences also M’Ama non m’ama, The Big Game of the Goose, which he hosts with Gigi Sabani, and The Big Game of the Merchant at the Fair with Jocelyn, Giochi Senza Frontiere with Ettore Andenna, until appearing on the cover of Playboy Italy. Then the move away from the spotlight and the spiritual turning point. Everyone remembers an important flirtation of hers from her past, that of hers with Prince Albert of Monaco, but her chronicles also tell of her 7-year engagement with Antonio Zequila. The birth of her daughter inspired her to open a beauty salon, her first dedicated to mothers and children, transforming her into a talented entrepreneur.

Perla Vatiero, fifth and final finalist, is one of the protagonists of Temptation Island 2023, where she arrives engaged for 5 years to Mirko Brunetti. The couple, however, does not pass the test and Mirko leaves Perla and goes away with the single Greta Rossetti. Originally from Angri, with a degree in physical education, she cultivates two great passions: sport and fashion. The latter has also become her profession, Perla, in fact, has created her own clothing brand.

The sixth finalist nominated

After having decreed the five finalists, in view of the final, there are three other competitors in the televoting: Sergio D’Ottavi, Greta Rossetti and Letizia Petris. In this case the votes from the public will give a chance of victory to one of the last remaining gieffini. The sixth finalist will therefore emerge after the first Televoting this evening.