“Together we can make the record and tour of a lifetime, and maybe for the first time really enjoy the scenery while taking this journey.” Letter via social media from Benjamin Mascolo to Federico Rossi. It was 2020 when the musical duo announced their separation. In a series of stories published on Instagram, Benji speaks “with his heart in his hand” to Fede to propose a reunion. “Take the time you need to think about it – he adds – I only want the best for you and for us, whatever that means”. “Sometimes you have to escape from yourself to find yourself – he concludes – Sometimes you have to destroy yourself to rebuild yourself. More than before, better than before. WITH LOVE Ben”.

Benji’s letter

“Who knows better than us how it feels to be alone, misunderstood, without a precise direction and a compass in the world? – writes the artist who in the meantime, in addition to his solo career as a singer, has also undertaken a cinematographic career – For those who knows it is evident that we are in constant conflict with ourselves, looking for a safe and definitive path, a path that leads us to find tranquility, the resolution to this uncertain and inconstant life with which we never want to compromise. If I put on a mask and armor to make it seem like everything is OK, I occasionally have moments of clarity like this and admit to myself that there’s no shame in being vulnerable.”

“I’m writing to you here to tell you that years ago we found each other, and we could do it again – Benji writes again – Together we did something magical. You give me a lightness and a deep breath that is unique to your way of being ; it’s in your voice, it’s in your personality, ironic and brilliant at times, sometimes even childish that pisses me off, but it’s undeniable that it’s your gift, that of making everything more direct, usable, effective, consumable and above all Handsome with a capital B”.

“Too many times I have tried to take you and break you into pieces like a lego, and want you close only for your ‘positive’ sides, only for those things that I thought were ‘right’, trying to eliminate and limit all the ‘contraindications’ that belong, without realizing that rare beasts, either you take them as they are, from the nose to the tip of the tail, or it is useless to try to tame them”, states Benjamin Mascolo for whom “our ‘contraindications’ are precisely the reason why We are so special, just like the little imperfections in our voice when we sing. Who am I to try to squeeze out just the magic juice inside of you and filter out everything else and then throw it away?”

“When fame and success had squeezed us to the bone, our relationship had cracked, and a flea in my ear told me that ‘I was worth more’ than the situation I was in. And he was right. But what didn’t I never understood, it’s that you too were worth much more than the situation we were in, you were worth more than the old me. We were no longer a team”, he adds, underlining: “We were no longer a team, we were Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi playing together but they never pass the ball to each other because they compete to see who scores the most goals. Maybe Benji & Fede have never given themselves a real chance to live to the fullest, and maybe today is the day to prove it.”

“Whatever your answer, know that I love you and I am always on your side, whether together or alone, I am your brother”, he then states.