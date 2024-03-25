Italian bicycle brand Basso has unveiled the successor to the versatile Venta model. Venta has been around since 2000, at a time when carbon was still special. The Venta R is the name of the successor and is an affordable all-round racing car with a carbon frame. Compared to its predecessor, we see neatly hidden cables, electronic cluster and new color schemes.

Basso Venta R in Clare Pearl White

Carbon station wagon

The frame and front fork are made from Torayca T700 carbon fiber, and the Venta R in size 53 weighs 8.8 kilograms. The rider is equipped with 12-speed Shimano 105 R7100 Di2 and Microtech MCT aluminum wheels. These wheels have an internal rim width of 21mm, while the rim flange height of 27mm gives the Venta R a bit more body. The frame is suitable for tires up to 35 mm in diameter, which also makes the Venta R a true all-rounder.

What’s also noticeable are the hidden cables that disappear into the frame through the bottom of the stem. Neatly hidden from view, yet easily accessible for maintenance. The seatpost mount is located at the rear of the seat tube, and Basso says the second generation of the 3B mount system provides greater comfort by absorbing vibration and shock.

Two colors: Magma Black and Pearl White.

The new Basso Venta R is available in two colors: Magma Black and Pearl White. The pearl white color has shiny blue-purple stickers that go perfectly with the white frame. In Magma Black, the frame is, of course, black combined with bronze-colored stickers, and this is also a good combination. The group, wheels, tires and other components are black. If I had to choose, I would choose white.

Basso Venta R in Clear Magma Black

As far as options go, Basso lays them out nice and clear. Because other than two color schemes, the only choice is frame size. The Venta R comes in seven frame sizes: 42, 48, 51, 53, 56, 58 and 61. Size 42 is special because many manufacturers ignore this small size. This station wagon will cost you 2849 euros. Personally, I’d upgrade this racer with a set of carbon rims, but logically at this price it’s difficult.

More information via Basso.